Kickin’ it with Kiz: Here’s neatest magic trick new Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur could perform with Drew Lock

Kristine, everlasting optimist

Kiz: Effectively, as offensive coordinator in Minnesota, Shurmur fooled John Elway into considering Case Keenum was NFL quarterback. So perhaps Shurmur could make Drew Lock imagine he’s higher than Patrick Mahomes.

Do you suppose the Rockies front-office is rising a nasty fame amongst gamers? From the “We’ll keep you in the loop (just kidding)” commerce of Troy Tulowitzki to the “We wanna win (Oh, you meant by 2021?)” subject with Nolan Arenado, I don’t know if I might need to play for Colorado.

T.C., Denver

Kiz: From bad-mouthing Matt Holliday to dumping DJ LeMahieu, group administration has shot down so many stars by means of the years that the shine is off this group. If the Rockies are a baseball household, it’s dysfunctional.

I might warn followers to not get too enthusiastic about Jerry Schemmel’s substitute as radio voice of the Rockies. If iHeartMedia holds true to present media type, he can be changed both by a less expensive child or a know-it-all robotic. I’m undecided which might be worse.

Kate, unicorn hunter

Kiz: Baseball journalists are infamous for arguing about the whole lot, from a participant’s worthiness for the Corridor of Fame as to whether a scorching canine is a sandwich. However I assure you’ll get unanimous settlement on this: For the previous decade, the nicest particular person within the Rockies press field was Schemmel.

Dishonest in baseball has at all times been tolerated … except the cheater will get caught.

Glenn, Loveland

Kiz: Wonderful level, my pal. Main League Baseball has an extended and grand custom of dishonest, from spit-ballers to PED-users to sign-stealers. Regardless of the Astros did to win the 2017 World Sequence and the whole lot Barry Bonds did to hit 73 dwelling runs in 2001 has been lambasted by baseball poets to assuage their guilt from loving a sport that has lengthy lived the hypocrisy of dishonest the appropriate method moderately than enjoying the appropriate method. So put an asterisk subsequent to the Astros or Bonds, if that makes you are feeling higher. However making an attempt to erase their achievements from the report e-book can be the identical folly as making an attempt to faux the Black Sox or Pete Rose by no means existed.

If the Nuggets are going to beat the Lakers, Clippers or Rockets within the NBA playoffs, Denver goes to wish a Huge Three of Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, with everybody else in a supporting function.

Roberto, Westminster

Kiz: It’s good to listen to the peeps, together with Charles Barkley on TNT, lastly come round to my mind-set. Since opening night time of this NBA season, I’ve insisted Denver gained’t go wherever within the playoffs with out main minutes and a serious contribution from Porter. What can I say? Even a humble, little knucklehead like me will get it proper generally.

C.B., Englewood