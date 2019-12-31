Kickin’ It with Kiz Podcast: Broncos president Joe Ellis says, “The losing grates on you. And it grates on fans.”



🔊 Kickin’ It with Kiz Podcast: “I could’ve died.” Why every Christmas since 2003 is a blessing for former Buffs QB John Hessler. December 24, 2019 at 6:00 am

Ask John Hessler what he desires for Christmas, and the previous CU quarterback replies: “I do not want all the things; I’ve received all the things.” He nearly died in a 2003 car accident. But look at “Hess” now. He is married. He is the daddy of two two lovely youngsters.