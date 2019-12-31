Kickin’ It with Kiz Podcast: Broncos president Joe Ellis says, “The losing grates on you. And it grates on fans.”

Extra in Sports activities Columnists
Kiszla: Broncos team president Joe Ellis’ message to Bowlen kids: Put Brittany in charge or sell
A line within the sand has been drawn, and as Broncos president Joe Ellis sees it, there at the moment are solely two affordable selections to resolve the Bowlen household spat over management of an NFL staff beloved in Denver as a civic treasure.
🔊 Kickin’ It with Kiz Podcast: “I could’ve died.” Why every Christmas since 2003 is a blessing for former Buffs QB John Hessler.
Ask John Hessler what he desires for Christmas, and the previous CU quarterback replies: “I do not want all the things; I’ve received all the things.” He nearly died in a 2003 car accident. But look at “Hess” now. He is married. He is the daddy of two two lovely youngsters.
