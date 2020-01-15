News

Kickin’ It With Kiz Podcast: How Avs captain Gabe Landeskog escapes from hectic NHL life and makes himself better leader

What’s one factor captain Gabe Landeskog tries to pack on each street journey with the Avalanche? A guide. An old-school, hardback novel. On this version of the Kickin’ It Podcast, Mark Kiszla talks with Landy about literature quite than pucks, and why studying helps make him a greater workforce chief. Plus, within the “Just One More Thing” section, Kiz asks: The Broncos are getting one other new offensive coordinator? Once more? The place’s the continuity John Elway insisted was so essential to enhancing the Denver offense?

