Ask John Hessler what he needs for Christmas, and the previous CU quarterback replies: “I don’t need everything; I’ve got everything.” He practically died in a 2003 automotive accident. However take a look at “Hess” now. He’s married. He’s the daddy of two two lovely kids. He’s consuming barbecue with Mark Kiszla on this vacation version of the Kickin’ It Pod. (OK, two out of three ain’t unhealthy.) And within the “Just One More Thing” phase, we provide Broncomaniacs a motive to offer the Raiders a hug as an alternative of grief.
Kiszla: Broncos’ Drew Lock no John Travolta, but with strong arm and two left feet, he’s dancing way into Phillip Lindsay’s heart
This quarterback gig higher work out for Drew Lock, as a result of I caught him dancing late within the Broncos’ 27-17 victory over Detroit, and he’s acquired a much better shot in future years at being named Tremendous Bowl MVP than profitable “Dancing with the Stars.” Whereas there may be a bit of Brett Favre in Lock, there’s undoubtedly no John Travolta.
