Ask John Hessler what he needs for Christmas, and the previous CU quarterback replies: “I don’t need everything; I’ve got everything.” He practically died in a 2003 automotive accident. However take a look at “Hess” now. He’s married. He’s the daddy of two two lovely kids. He’s consuming barbecue with Mark Kiszla on this vacation version of the Kickin’ It Pod. (OK, two out of three ain’t unhealthy.) And within the “Just One More Thing” phase, we provide Broncomaniacs a motive to offer the Raiders a hug as an alternative of grief.

