Kickin’ It with Kiz Podcast: This time, Steve Atwater wants knock on door from Hall of Fame, not the maid.

With all due respect to Terrell Davis, the true MVP of the Broncos’ victory in Tremendous Bowl XXXII was security Steve Atwater. He’s obtained a hoop. Now, Atwater wants a gold jacket. He talks about his await that knock from the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame with Mark Kiszla on this version of the Kickin’ It Pod. And within the “Just One More Thing” section, Kiz contemplates how good-looking Tom Brady would look carrying a powder blue uniform as quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers.