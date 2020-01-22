Kickin’ It with Kiz Podcast: What sports agent Jack Mills could teach Rockies about making Nolan Arenado happy

Jack Mills, based mostly in Boulder, is a sports activities agent who has represented huge soccer stars for 50 years, from Randy Gradishar to Eric Dickerson to Baker Mayfield. He has seen salaries explode and free company change the panorama. On this version of the Kickin’ It Pod, Mills not solely provides an inside have a look at the enterprise of the NFL, he offers recommendation the Rockies could be smart to heed in coping with disgruntled third baseman Nolan Arenado. The answer “doesn’t have to be about more money,” Mills stated. “It could be about a little bit of appreciation.” Plus: Within the “Just One More Thing” phase, Mark Kiszla provides his personal concept for a decision to the tiff between Arenado and Rockies common supervisor Jeff Bridich.

