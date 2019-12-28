Kickin’ It with Kiz: Why Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is luckiest thing to happen to John Elway since Terrell Davis

The Broncos misplaced to the Bears, Jaguars, Colts and Vikings by a complete of 10 factors. If two of these video games go our method, we’re in playoff consideration. With Drew Lock because the beginning quarterback, we’d’ve received at the very least two of these shut video games. I do know he was injured, however I actually would like to know what Denver’s file can be if Lock was within the lineup for the entire season. “Almost” and “should’ve” are phrases tossed round in sports activities on a regular basis, however positives might be taken out of a principally damaging Broncos season.

Tommy, glass half full

Kiz: Lock is the luckiest factor to occur to John Elway since Terrell Davis. (No offense, Peyton.) With out T.D., Elway by no means wins a Tremendous Bowl as a quarterback. With out Lock’s emergence, Elway loses his job as front-office government. I hear the reward for Lock and echo it. Right here’s the place I need to hop off the get together bus, although. Within the woulda-could-shoulda recreation, gamers, coaches and followers solely ponder the victories that obtained away. However in Cleveland and Los Angeles, you possibly can guess the Browns and Chargers are kicking themselves for gifting away W’s this season to Denver.

The Broncos can be a contender subsequent yr.

Steve, soothsayer

Kiz: Legitimately excited by the potential of Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay and the younger core, many Broncomaniacs can be elevating glasses of Orange Kool-Support on New Yr’s Eve. Right here’s hoping Mr. Elway resolves to do one thing extra significant than slap the franchise tag on security Justin Simmons.

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. hasn’t performed to his traditional degree all season. Even a number of the tv commentators are mentioning it. I feel after Week 5 or 6 he checked out.

Chris, Westmont, Ailing.

Kiz: The center of the No Fly Zone was Harris. He had a very good run in Broncos Nation. If that is certainly the final time Harris takes the sector in a Denver uniform, right here’s hoping the house crowd sends him off with a standing ovation.

How about this commerce: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for Broncos linebacker Von Miller, straight up?

Jeff, Salida

Kiz: Um, no. The Broncos have Lock. I’m not sure if Brady needs to be a backup quarterback at this level in his profession.

You say CU soccer is rolling in the correct path, Kiz? I get your disdain for Colorado State and its $220 million stadium, however to say the Buffs are rolling? C’mon, man. CU has had three straight dropping seasons and is 7-20 in convention play throughout these years. Coach Mel Tucker signed good recruits? Congrats. Now attempt ending above .500, Buffs.

Ben, Denver

Kiz: The employees right here at Kickin’ It Headquarters has three questions concerning the 2020 faculty soccer season in our honest state. No. 1: Will the Buffs go bowling? No. 2: Was Ed McCaffrey nuts to take the Northern Colorado job? No. three: Might CSU fill its stadium for a house date with Utah State even when the coach Steve Addazio gave two free tickets to each dude in Denver?

