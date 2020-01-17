Kidnapped US Teen Uses Snapchat To Lead Police To Her In San Jose Motel

Cops tracked the teenager’s location from her Snapchat publish (Representational)

Los Angeles:

A California teen who had been drugged and kidnapped was rescued by police this week after utilizing Snapchat to alert her mates to her abduction.

Police mentioned the 14-year-old sufferer on Tuesday notified mates she had been kidnapped through the favored app they usually have been in a position to decide her location and alert authorities.

One man was arrested as he left the motel in San Jose, in northern California, the place the woman was being held and two different suspects have been taken into custody on Wednesday, police mentioned in a press release.

They mentioned one of many suspects, Albert Vasquez, 55, met the sufferer shortly earlier than her abduction and gave her medication that left her incapacitated.

Vasquez then known as the 2 different suspects who put the teenager of their automobile in opposition to her will, police mentioned.

Vasquez allegedly raped the teenager within the automotive earlier than taking her to a motel the place he sexually assaulted her once more.

He has been prices with a number of felony counts together with kidnapping to commit rape and rape by intoxication or managed substance.

The 2 different suspects — Antonio Salvador and Hediberto Avarenga — have been charged with kidnapping and conspiracy.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)