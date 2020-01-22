Kids age over 100 years as parents refuse to bribe UP officials; probe ordered

Police vandalism in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.













A court docket in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh ordered the police to file a case towards a village growth officer and a village head who allegedly issued the unsuitable paperwork after the kids’s household refused to shell out a bribe.

Beginning certificates of kids reveal age as 102,104

Sanket, two-year-old and Shubh, four-year-old in Uttar Pradesh have been registered as 102 and 104 of their beginning certificates, allegedly as a result of their mother and father didn’t pay a bribe to officers. The youngsters’s uncle, Pawan Kumar, had gone to court docket alleging that the beginning certificates of his nephews Shubh and Sanket listed unsuitable years of beginning, police officer Tejpal Singh mentioned.

Rs 500 bribe demanded for every beginning certificates

Village Growth Officer Sushil Chand Agnihotri and head Pravin Misra have been accused of demanding Rs 500 for every beginning certificates; Pawan Kumar mentioned he had utilized for the certificates on-line two months in the past, the police mentioned.

When he refused to present the bribe, the years of beginning got as June 13, 1916, and January 6, 1918, on the certificates, as a substitute of 2016 and 2018, Mr Kumar mentioned in court docket. The police mentioned the court docket issued an order for motion on January 17, which is being processed.