Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is coming to Netflix tonight

Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez premiers on Netflix on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

The much-anticipated docuseries is nearly right here! Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez will seem on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, for all the world to see.

The three-part Netflix unique docuseries will present the rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez was a fourth-round choose within the 2010 NFL Draft popping out of Florida. Becoming a member of the most effective groups within the league, the New England Patriots, Hernandez shined early in his profession. His success landed him a 5-year, $40 million greenback contract.

On June 26, 2013, Hernandez was arrested for the homicide of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro soccer participant whose physique was discovered a couple of mile from Hernandez’s house. Lloyd was thought-about an in depth pal to Hernandez by way of the years.

Hernandez was discovered responsible of first-degree homicide on April 15, 2015. He was sentenced to life in jail. In 2017, Hernandez was discovered lifeless in his cell, and investigators discovered Hernandez died by suicide.

There are such a lot of totally different theories about Hernandez’s life. The three-part docuseries will reply these questions.

Watch the trailer under!

Why must you watch?

There are such a lot of tales and particulars that we as the general public have no idea.

Was CTE the rationale why he may snap on a dime changing into offended and violent? It’ll present the secrets and techniques, tales and struggles involving Hernandez all through his total life.

We are going to hear from the individuals who had been the closest to Hernandez from former coaches, associates and acquaintances.

It’s no secret the quantity of fascination surrounding true crime, particularly when it evolves a celeb that’s consistently within the highlight as Aaron Hernandez was. Netflix has shined on this class with different docuseries reminiscent of Evil Genius and Making a Assassin.

The brand new docuseries appears to be like wonderful! In case you are into true crime as a lot as I’m, this can be the night time to remain up late and binge-watch the three-part collection.