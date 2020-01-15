Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is Netflix’s next must-watch doc series

Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez is now streaming on Netflix, and there’s little question will probably be one of the crucial in style documentaries on Netflix.

Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez is now streaming on Netflix, as of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

The brand new Netflix unique documentary collection follows the story of Aaron Hernandez, a former New England Patriots participant who was convicted of killing Odin Lloyd, a pal of Hernandez and the boyfriend of Hernandez’s fiancée’s sister.

The documentary collection begins out specializing in the details of the case, after which it focuses on Hernandez’s life, rising up, his time on the College of Florida, and the way Hernandez’s accidents from enjoying soccer impacted his life.

After Hernandez was convicted for the homicide of Lloyd, and after he was acquitted in one other homicide trial, Hernandez died by suicide.

Within the documentary collection, you’ll see interviews of people that knew Hernandez, Lloyd, and others related to the New England Patriots and Florida Gators. You’ll additionally see a number of interviews with police and different regulation enforcement who investigated these crimes.

The documentary collection consists of three episodes, and every episode has a runtime of multiple hour. It’ll take you a number of hours to get via this collection, however when you begin, you’ll have a tough time stopping this collection.

Watch the trailer for Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez under.

True crime documentaries are extremely attention-grabbing, and Netflix has a profitable historical past of releasing documentaries like Killer Inside. Placing the items of the crime collectively and studying how about how somebody’s life might come to that is very addicting for a lot of who watch.

Whereas watching, I used to be intrigued by what I used to be watching and this story total. With that mentioned, principally, I felt unhappy. That’s to not say Killer Inside is a nasty documentary collection or something like that. I’m certain folks will discover it very attention-grabbing and entertaining, however I simply discover this story to be so unhappy.

Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez is now streaming on Netflix.