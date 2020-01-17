INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 05: Tight finish Aaron Hernandez #81 of the New England Patriots celebrates a 12 yard landing within the third quarter towards the New York Giants throughout Tremendous Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Picture by Ezra Shaw/Getty Photos)

Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez debuted on Netflix this week and it's highly regarded proper now.

Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez is right here! The much-anticipated documentary concerning the former NFL star turned assassin, arrived on Netflix this previous Wednesday.

Under you’ll discover our recap and response to what we realized on this three-part docuseries.

Introduction/Childhood

Aaron Hernandez grew up in Bristol, Connecticut, the place he attended probably the greatest excessive faculties within the space, Bristol Central.

Aaron was one in all two children to his father, Dennis Hernandez, and his mom, Terri Hernandez. It was made identified within the documentary that Dennis was a tricky, blue-collar man. The Hernandez household was highly regarded and well-known in Bristol, however issues weren’t all sunshine and rainbows at residence.

Within the documentary, it was mentioned that Dennis was abusive to Terri, they usually argued loads. Jonathan Hernandez, who’s the brother of Aaron Hernandez, acknowledged that when their dad Dennis was having a foul day, they felt it at residence. Jonathan remembers a selected the place Dennis had been consuming and acquired into an argument with Terri that led to Dennis smashing her head towards the sink till she fell unconscious.

Rising up, Hernandez’s greatest buddy was Dennis SanSoucie. He was additionally the quarterback at Bristol Central. SanSoucie was very outspoken in the course of the documentary. He admitted that sexual exercise passed off between him and Aaron from seventh grade to Junior yr in highschool. This was one thing that each of them stored silent.

In 2006, Aaron’s father died unexpectedly throughout routine hernia surgical procedure. Regardless of how powerful and terrified Aaron was at occasions of his father, this rocked his world. He was devastated.

In accordance with the doc, that is the place many consider Hernandez began to unravel.

Just some months after the loss of life of Aaron’s father, his mom was already in one other relationship. This wasn’t your regular relationship, although. The person she ended up with occurred to be Aaron’s cousin’s husband.

Tanya Singleton was not solely Aaron Hernandez’s cousin however his closest buddy. The bond they shared collectively was unmatched and it’s a must to consider that what transpired between Aaron’s mom and Terri’s husband, introduced these two nearer collectively.

With a brand new man residing in Aaron’s home, he wished to spend as little time there as potential so he spent his time at his cousin Tanya’s Home the place he partied, smoked weed and did no matter he wished. Hanging out and assembly new individuals who will in the end assist smash his life.