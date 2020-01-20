Killer Kross Asks Fans Which Company He Should Sign With

Killer Kross is a free agent and he may arrive on the roster of your favourite main wrestling promotion quickly sufficient.

The previous Impression Wrestling star despatched out a tweet polling followers about the place they need to see him subsequent. WWE, ROH, AEW and NJPW had been the one 4 choices so there was no place for followers to inform Kross that they need him again in Impression Wrestling.

I learn the chatter. I hear you all on the reside occasions. Right here’s your likelihood; Indulge me on the place you consider

The New Starting ought to happen and why? You’ve gotten my consideration. #KrossCult

There are at the moment 5 days left on the ballot, however almost 17,000 followers have voted thus far. As you may see by the outcomes beneath, AEW at the moment has the lead.

This is likely to be irrelevant if he’s headed to WWE. As we beforehand reported Kross had a gathering with Triple H final week.