News TV SHOWS

Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Tease Working Together Again

January 11, 2020
1 Min Read

Killer Kross was not too long ago launched from his Affect Wrestling contract. This was months after he requested to be let go. Now he’s a free agent and dealing exhibits for MLW and the indies.

Plenty of followers can image Kross coming to WWE. His real-life girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux is at the moment on the WWE Efficiency Middle and he or she has but to wrestle on tv.

Kross despatched out an image of the 2 from a AAA occasion. “#KillerSmokeShow” cross stated in a caption. Then Bordeaux replied again saying:

I’m the hand and he’s the gun.

Tick tock.

WWE was reportedly ready to supply Killer Kross an ideal deal and an automated spot on the primary roster. We’ll must see what 2020 has in retailer for Killer Kross, however enterprise may choose up quickly sufficient. Tick tock.



Increase goes the dynamite!

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment