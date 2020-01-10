Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Tease Working Together Again

Killer Kross was not too long ago launched from his Affect Wrestling contract. This was months after he requested to be let go. Now he’s a free agent and dealing exhibits for MLW and the indies.

Plenty of followers can image Kross coming to WWE. His real-life girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux is at the moment on the WWE Efficiency Middle and he or she has but to wrestle on tv.

Kross despatched out an image of the 2 from a AAA occasion. “#KillerSmokeShow” cross stated in a caption. Then Bordeaux replied again saying:

I’m the hand and he’s the gun. Tick tock.

WWE was reportedly ready to supply Killer Kross an ideal deal and an automated spot on the primary roster. We’ll must see what 2020 has in retailer for Killer Kross, however enterprise may choose up quickly sufficient. Tick tock.