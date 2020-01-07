Killers were caught on camera fist-bumping after they stabbed 18-year-old to death

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Printed: 10:51 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:52 EST, 7 January 2020

Yusuf Mohamed, 18, (pictured) was murdered for ‘no obvious cause’ outdoors a retailer in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, on June 26

A pair of teenager killers gave one another a ‘fist bump’ after stabbing an 18-year-old to dying, a court docket has heard.

Yusuf Mohamed, 18, was murdered for ‘no obvious cause’ outdoors a comfort retailer in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, on June 26.

William Haines, 18, and a 17-year-old who can’t be named, allegedly attacked the aspiring engineer utilizing ‘Rambo blades’.

Jurors heard CCTV exhibits the assault and Haines accepts he plunged the 6.2-inch blade into his sufferer’s coronary heart.

The pair pounced on Mr Mohamed in the course of the day outdoors Intercontinental Meals.

Store workers referred to as the police after the killers left the 18-year-old Chelsea fan slumped on the ground bleeding closely and struggling to breath.

The blade went ‘proper as much as the hilt, so far as it might go’, the court docket heard.

Invoice Emlyn Jones, prosecuting, mentioned Haines accepts that he’s certainly the particular person proven within the CCTV.

He mentioned: ‘That’s him who stabs Yusuf within the chest. He stabs Yusuf Mohamed with a big knife proper in the course of the chest.

‘Is he going to say he didn’t actually intend at the very least some actually severe damage?

‘Properly, the prosecution perceive that it’s his case that though he accepts that it’s him within the footage, he can not keep in mind doing what it exhibits him doing.

‘He says he had a drink and so he can not keep in mind it.’

Cops are seen accumulating proof outdoors the comfort retailer the place Mr Mohamed was stabbed to dying final yr

Mr Emlyn Jones added: ‘As the 2 younger males ran away, tucking their knives again out of sight, you will notice on CCTV, they gave one another a fist bump as in case you say “Well done us”.’

‘It was the store workers who contacted the police. They’ve a panic button inside linked to the police.’

He advised jurors the killers fled after stabbing Mr Mohamed and had been caught on CCTV in ‘an alleyway the place you noticed the primary bump’.

‘They appear, do not they, to be very happy with themselves after the stabbing, as if I recommended they’d accomplished precisely what they’d meant to do.

‘So, the police investigating the homicide of Yusuf Mohamed having discovered this little bit of CCTV footage searched the fuzzy round that little grassy junction to see if they might discover the bag belonging to the particular person answerable for the killing.’

With the assistance of a police canine officers later discovered a ruck sack dumped in bushes containing a big blade with a curved and serrated higher edge together with a sheath. One other weapon was found by a canine walker.

A autopsy recorded the reason for dying as a single stab wound to the chest.

Relations of Mr Mohamed sat within the nicely of the court docket listening to particulars of the prosecution opening.

Haines, from Hammersmith, admits manslaughter however denies homicide. The 17-year-old denies homicide.

The trial continues.