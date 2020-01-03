Killing Eve is renewed for season 4, before season 3 has even aired

The BBC’s smash-hit thriller collection Killing Eve has been renewed for a fourth season, months earlier than the third even begins airing.

The collection chronicles the mutually obsessive relationship between a British intelligence officer (Sandra Oh) and a psychotic murderer (Jodie Comer).

Killing Eve beats Line of Responsibility to grow to be most-watched present on iPlayer in 2019

The early renewal comes after the second season noticed the most important development in viewership because the last season of Breaking Unhealthy in 2013.

As well as, Killing Eve can boast being the most-watched collection on BBC iPlayer in 2019, attracting a grand whole of 40.three million requests.

Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Leisure Group and AMC Studios, mentioned: “How may we not have huge confidence in Killing Eve? It has received massive in each main award present and is the best rising present on U.S. tv for six years.

Jodie Comer and Kim Bodnia in Killing Eve (BBC, SD)

“The explanation for this collection’ emphatic embrace is the sensible girls who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, government producer Sally Woodward Mild.

She added: “Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

It was introduced that the fourth season would see a brand new head author take over the present, though it’s but to be confirmed who might be filling the function.

Waller-Bridge crammed the function in season one, with Fennell stepping in for season two, whereas the third season was spearheaded by Heathcote.

This weekend, the present will go up in opposition to different acclaimed tv collection on the Golden Globe Awards, the place it’s nominated for Finest Drama Tv Collection, and Finest Actress in a Drama Tv Collection (Jodie Comer).

Killing Eve will return to BBC One and BBC America later in 2020