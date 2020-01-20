Kim/Branson prevails over McClave, 69-57

Kim/Branson beat the McClave Cardinals by a rating of 69-57 on Saturday.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Kim/Branson heading to play Cheraw and McClave taking up Springfield.

No workforce or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up right now



This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.