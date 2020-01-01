December 31, 2019 | 7:18pm

Kim Jong-un says North Korea not feels “unilaterally bound” to its self-imposed ban on nuclear weapons testing.

The reclusive dictator on Wednesday, native time, additionally warned he would quickly unveil a brand new strategic weapon to the world, with out offering extra particulars, the North’s official Korean Central Information Company mentioned.

He made the feedback throughout a four-day ruling Employee’s Occasion get together convention within the capital of Pyongyang, the place he accused President Trump of dragging his toes in nuclear negotiations.

Kim vowed that his hermit kingdom would by no means quit its safety for financial advantages within the face of so-called US hostility and threats, blasting what he described as “gangster-like” sanctions and stress from Washington.

The North had set a Dec. 31 deadline for the US to raise not less than a few of the sanctions, as a part of reviving stalled nuclear talks.

The nation hasn’t carried out a long-range missile check or nuclear check in additional than two years, since Kim introduced the moratorium, within the hopes it might spur the US to raise sanctions amid nuclear talks.

With Submit Wires