Kim & Kanye Bought North A Jacket Worn By Michael Jackson For Christmas! (And It Was CRAZY Expensive!)

Wow, Kim Kardashian West actually outdid herself this 12 months. This can be probably the most controversial Christmas current since that man in Love Really acquired his finest good friend’s new spouse a bunch of cue playing cards telling her he was in love along with her.

Sure, Kim and Kanye West splurged, spending tens of 1000’s of on North West‘s present — but this gift it wasn’t simply the extravagance giving people suits on social media, like with the life-size playhouse Kris Jenner purchased Kylie‘s child woman.

So what was this contentious reward?

Again in October, certainly one of Michael Jackson‘s iconic jackets went up for public sale, the one he wore to Elizabeth Taylor‘s 65th birthday celebration.

It was reportedly anticipated to go for between $10,000 and $20,000 however ended up going for a whopping $65,625 to an nameless purchaser.

You bought it. Kim revealed in a Christmas Eve Instagram Story that she was the mysterious public sale winner — and the jacket was going to her eldest daughter!

She stated:

“For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket, and this was Michael Jackson’s jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor. North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she would love this.”

Right here’s the proof:

This isn’t simply getting framed and held on the wall both; Kim defined how they’d it altered so six-year-old North might put on it:

“So we won this on an auction for Northy for Christmas and we had it like, tacked up so she can wear it. And the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can untack the sleeve so it can grow with her, and she can have this her whole life. And she is so grateful and so excited.”

65okay on a six-year-old’s reward is already fairly rattling controversial — however on this case it’s overshadowed by the elephant man’s skeleton within the room.

They gifted a baby one thing owned by an accused baby molester.

Yeah, Michael Jackson memorabilia is an sturdy selection in 2019 usually, however to your child?? Clearly Kim and Kanye are within the camp who consider the King of Pop is harmless regardless of a number of accusers through the years telling very comparable (and horribly disturbing) tales and MJ’s personal admissions of his sleepovers with boys.

Ch-ch-check out Kim’s IG Story exhibiting off the reward and tell us what YOU suppose within the feedback (beneath)!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reward daughter North a jacket worn by Michael Jackson for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/GZBFoYAdTm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 24, 2019

