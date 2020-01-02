January 2, 2020 | 9:59am

Kim Kardashian posted a collection of never-before-seen images on her Instagram web page exhibiting her and daughter North within the Oval Workplace from one among her quite a few visits to the White Home final 12 months.

In a single pic, the 6-year-old North is standing on the presidential seal within the workplace sporting a white gown.

The fact star kneels all the way down to kiss North in one other snap taken behind the president’s desk and with a backdrop of the home windows within the Oval Workplace.

Kardashian, with North sitting in her lap, posed along with her grandmother, Mary-Jo Campbell, below a portrait of George Washington.

The photographs had been included in an album dated July posted on New 12 months’s.

Kardashian made a lot of visits to the White Home final 12 months as she lobbied President Trump on prison reform.