Kim Kardashian Sets The Record Straight About Australia Wildfires Donation

The wildfires ravaging Australia weren’t removed from the ideas of many celebs throughout Sunday evening’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Although she wasn’t in attendance, the devastation was additionally high of thoughts for Kim Kardashian West.

In a now-deleted tweet, a critic known as out the Protecting Up With The Kardashians stars on Twitter for seemingly not donating to the disaster:

“nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny. @KimKardashian @khloekardashian @KylieJenner @KendallJenner @kourtneykardash”

But it surely wasn’t lengthy earlier than the critique caught the attention of the KKW Magnificence founder. Late Sunday evening, she responded:

“nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything”

A couple of days prior, the momma of 4 tweeted out:

“Climate change is real 💔🌎”

Possibly she and Kanye West might hit up Donald Trump to persuade him of that… simply sayin’.

Again on the awards, a number of celebs additionally sounded off concerning the fires, which have now claimed not less than 25 lives. Russell Crowe was not current to just accept his statuette for his function in The Loudest Voice, however made his voice heard through presenter Jennifer Aniston.

The New Zealand-born star was battling fires down underneath in the course of the ceremony, however despatched in a poignant message to be learn ought to he win:

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is.”

Although a bit rougher across the edges, Joaquin Phoenix started to share an analogous message on stage as he accepted the Greatest Actor in Movement Image – Drama award for The Joker earlier than the music began to chop him off. The 45-year-old said:

“Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat. But the boat is f**king rocked. It’s really nice that so many people have sent their well wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that. Hopefully, we can be unified and actually make some changes. It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards.”

