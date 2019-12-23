Kim Kardashian sings along to Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 13:50 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 14:00 EST, 23 December 2019

Mariah Carey acquired a really Merry Christmas card from a few of her movie star buddies.

A lot of luminaries had been filmed singing alongside to the diva’s hit track All I Need For Christmas.

‘In commemoration of the 25th Anniversary of All I Need For Christmas Is You, Mariah presents a festive celebration of the Billboard Scorching 100 #1 hit together with her pals and favourite artists from around the globe!’ the YouTube captioned stated.

Ryan Reynolds and James Corden are seen. Katy Perry holds her canine Nugget as she is seen lip syncing the well-known lyrics.

So are Hoda Kobt and Savannah Guthrie who dance away on their TV set

Subsequent is Ciara who has on a hat that claims Santa as Santa in purple sits moreover her.

Okay J: Kim Kardashian, in a Good hat, is with momager Kris Jenner, in a Naughty hat, as they sing alongside

On hearth! Ariana Grande fashions a black choker and hair clips as she sings up a storm

Laverne Cox sings from her dressing room in a really risque outfit.

Olivia Newton-John holds up an indication that needs Mariah nicely. The Australian songbird has been battling most cancers.

Jamie Foxx movies himself at night time singing the track,

Greeting from the tropics: Diplo is shirt free with colourful shorts and a hat

So Heidi Klum! The mannequin wore a cute costume and sun shades to sing and dance

Kim Kardashian, in a Good hat, is with momager Kris Jenner, in a Naughty hat, as they sing alongside. Then one among Kim’s 4 children pops up within the background.

Then we see Kerry Washington, Heidi Klum, and Kelly Ripa with Ryan Seacrest.

Bebe Rexha, Lacey Chabert, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross are additionally seen.

Jenna Dewan jumps round as she exhibits off her child bump in a festive costume.

And so is Probability The Rapper, Diplo and Snopp Dogg in very fast clips.

Even Mariah’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka is part of it; he exhibits off his dancing expertise whereas in a white soldier go well with.

And her twins Monroe and Morocco are additionally noticed in purple outfits.

John Travolta sings along with his cellphone in entrance of him; then he holds his Quantas aircraft as he sits in a pile of toys.

Ariana Grande makes an look and appears to get pleasure from belting out the Christmas track.

Kenny G is on saxophone one second. Andy Cohen dances in his Watch What Occurs Reside set. Cyndi Lauper is out within the snow singing.

New and improved: Carey simply launched a brand new video for All I Need For Christmas