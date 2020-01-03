Kim Zolciak ‘Distraught’ After Six-Year-Old Son Kane’s Scary Go-Kart Accident

Thank goodness Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s son Kane is alive and nicely proper now — and thank goodness he was sporting his helmet!

The six-year-old boy survived a scary go-kart accident on Thursday, in line with the previous Actual Housewives of Atlanta star. And in line with Kim’s personal phrases, it feels like issues may have been a lot, a lot worse had Kane not been sporting his helmet the whole time. Lesson discovered!

Kroy Biermann‘s spouse recounted the scary story in a video posted to her Instagram Tales on Thursday, through which she defined how the entire thing went down — and the way fortunate Kane was to stroll away apparently unhurt.

The 41-year-old actuality TV mainstay mentioned (under):

“The boys went out on a go-kart ride in the neighborhood. We took the golf cart and they rode their go-karts. I’m very intuitive so before we go, I said to Kroy that Kane needs to be in the middle between KJ and Kash. Everyone knows I’m the nervous Nelly in the family — I’m very protective — so my kids are my whole life and I’m always thinking safety first and that sort of thing. There’s no real reason why I put Kane in the middle, other than I felt something very strange and I had a dream that he needs to be in the middle.”

That instinct clearly will need to have meant one thing, as a result of not lengthy after the boys left to journey, the Florida native recalled how she heard a “bang” that made her pores and skin crawl.

The previous Bravo star continued, explaining how her former NFL star husband performed an enormous position in saving Kane from a tricky spot:

“I heard a bang… I start losing my s**t and I said, ‘Kroy I think he’s over there.’ There’s this huge pile of rocks and so Kroy starts walking towards the rocks to see if Kane is there. I see my husband like Superman take the entire go-kart and flip it with Kane inside. Kane was upside down.”

WHOA!!! Discuss good timing… and such an in depth name!

Zolciak additionally shared a photograph of precisely the place Kane collided with a curb, proper in entrance of some fairly gnarly rocks. And it seems Kane hit it so exhausting that the concrete on the curb really got here aside (under):

Kim's household averted catastrophe on Thursday… and it was all because of a helmet!

Wow. Discuss a fortunate man!

The previous actuality TV star, clearly emotional after which some by this level, continued on:

“I want you guys to understand the importance of a helmet whether they’re on a scooter or a bike or a go-kart. It ultimately saved Kane’s life. I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried.”

Nicely mentioned!!! For issues like go-karts, bikes, scooters, and some other transferring piece of kit like that, helmets are essential, y’all. Significantly. Simply do it! It may save your life!

Kim additionally took a shot of the helmet itself:

This helmet saved Kane from a really severe harm, to say the least.

So grateful for that helmet…

Thank goodness Kane is seemingly superb with no lingering accidents, or something. And it’s all due to a mother with instinct, and a superb helmet!

Please, let that be a lesson to us all!