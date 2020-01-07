“Kind Gentleman” Qassem Soleimani Wasn’t On Peace Mission: Mike Pompeo

Washington:

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday stated assaults deliberate by Iranian army commander Qassem Soleimani, killed him in a U.S. drone assault final week, “were going to lead, potentially, to the death of many more Americans.”

Pompeo made remark at a information convention the place he was pressed on whether or not any such deliberate Iranian assaults had been “imminent,” the time period that he had used on Friday, the day Soleimani was killed in Iraq.

“Is there any history that would indicate that it was remotely possible that this kind gentleman, this diplomat of great order – Qassem Soleimani – had traveled to Baghdad for the idea of conducting a peace mission?” he stated. “We know that wasn’t true.”

Pompeo additionally held Soleimani accountable for a Dec. 27 rocket assault in Iraq by which a U.S. civilian contractor was killed.

“He was continuing the terror campaign in the region. We know what happened … in December, ultimately leading to the death of an American. So, if you are looking for imminence, you need look no further than the days that led up to the strike that was taken against Soleimani,” Pompeo stated.

“And then you in addition to that have what we could clearly see were continuing efforts on behalf of this terrorist to build out a network of campaign activities that were going to lead, potentially, to the death of many more Americans,” he added.

