Kindhearted man who tracked down the owner of a stolen bike is praised by Stormzy

By Sophie Legislation For Mailonline

Printed: 11:53 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:54 EST, 21 January 2020

A kindhearted man tracked down the proprietor of an costly designer bike that was apparently stolen and put up on the market.

Ste Burke, from Liverpool, noticed the lime inexperienced Whyte 901 mountain bike, which normally prices roughly £1,300, on sale for the vastly discounted worth of £80.

After noticing it had a lock hooked up, Ste turned involved that the bike might need been stolen and purchased it in order that he might reunite it with its precise proprietor.

He launched a Twitter marketing campaign that went viral – and led to the precise proprietor being tracked down in a matter of hours.

The proprietor informed Ste the bike had been stolen from his home together with garments and quite a lot of different possessions.

Describing how the proprietor was tracked down, he wrote: ‘Was messaged on right here by somebody and it ended up being the fellas who’s bike it was [sic]

‘He had the important thing to the bike lock and all of the paperwork to go along with it. Ended up being from dovecot. Stated his home acquired had off two days in the past and he’d saved up and spent £1250 on the bike final yr. Pleased days. It is in the appropriate palms now.’

Ste’s efforts have been praised by stars together with Stormzy, who known as him a ‘high man’.

Ste Burke says he bought the inexperienced mountain bike earlier than discovering it had a lock on it – main him to suspect it had been stolen from the Crosby space of Liverpool

Meals author and poverty activist Jack Monroe additionally hailed his actions, and wrote: ‘I’ve had an emosh day however this has made me correct completely satisfied. Good individuals on the market on this planet for those who look exhausting sufficient’.

And Halfords even supplied to reward Mr Burke a model new bike after the put up went viral on twitter, garnering 44,500 likes.

Mr Burke later commented that he did not settle for any cash for the protected return of the bike, and says he was ‘rewarded by a smile on the proprietor’s face’.