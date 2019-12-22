King Corbin Didn’t See Kurt Angle WrestleMania Match Coming

Baron Corbin has already skilled lots of massive moments in WWE to date. One among them apparently got here out of the blue.

King Corbin lately spoke to No Holds Barred podcast about his massive WrestleMania match versus Kurt Angle. Corbin stated that he didn’t know he could be going through Angle till the announcement was made. This was one thing he “didn’t see coming” both.

“It was in the announcement that he made in the middle of the ring. I think it was in Chicago. That’s when I found out I was going to be his final opponent. And it was a really cool moment.” “I didn’t see it coming. And, you know, to go against a Hall Of Famer on the stage of WrestleMania you can’t ask for anything better than that. I think the only equivalent would be a WWE Championship or Universal Championship match. But you’re getting this opportunity that’s just insane. Guys spend their whole career chasing a WrestleMania moment. I believe that that was my second one. So it’s motivating as well as amazing at the same time. It motivates you to want to have more moments like that. So it just was awesome. And I mean, he’s a legend and so many people respect what he’s done for the business and for all the superstars and now he continues to help out. So it’s just pure awesomeness.”

The second when Kurt Angle revealed his WrestleMania opponent might need been a giant second for King Corbin. The followers weren’t so pleased with it. It’s factor that Corbin is meant to get warmth as a result of it comes after virtually all the things he does.