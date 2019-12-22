King Corbin On Talking With The Undertaker About Protecting End Of Days Finisher

King Corbin’s Finish Of Days usually means the tip of a match is coming. If he goes for the pinfall Corbin’s opponent isn’t kicking out.

Whereas chatting with Fightful, King Corbin mentioned a dialog he had with The Undertaker about defending his finisher. No one kicks out of the Finish Of Days and it was the identical manner for The Undertaker’s Tombstone for years.

“I had a conversation with [Undertaker] about that. You know, he really made the Tombstone something very special and nobody kicked out of it for a long time. And he held it very sacred. So that was something I took to heart and something I wanted to do with it.” “Nobody’s ever kicked out of the End Of Days, When it lands, it’s over, and people know that. Hopefully, ten years down the line, there’s a moment where, you know, someone strong enough to withstand an End Of Days and it’ll make for that iconic face, you know, that moment where like you saw [Shawn Michaels] kick out of the Tombstone and it was just unbelievable, and the shock and the awe. I think that’s an art lost nowadays. I think keeping your things sacred is a little bit lost because people want to keep up with these Internet fans who love this high, fast-paced action and these insane moves and moves on top of moves. So I try to keep it simple, and I think that’s what makes it important.”



King Corbin is taking nice recommendation if he talks to individuals like The Undertaker backstage. WWE clearly has large plans for King Corbin as he continues and defending the Finish Of Days goes to play a giant position in that down the road.