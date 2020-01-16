King Corbin Takes A Shot At AEW Tag Match

WWE famous person Baron Corbin seemingly took day trip of his night final evening with a view to take a shot at All Elite Wrestling.

Whereas NXT was additionally within the midst of their broadcast when he determined to take to Twitter, the timing of his ‘statement’ actually appears to indicate that he was referencing the primary contender tag group match on AEW Dynamite between Kenny Omega/Hangman Web page, Santana/Ortiz, The Younger Bucks and The Greatest Associates.

To chop a brief story even shorter, Corbin wasn’t greatest happy with the sheer quantity of spots that have been on show all through the course of the match.

Winner will get a title shot so…..neglect covers, everyone get pops, spot spot spot dive dive dive spot spot spot spot dive dive dive dive spot dive spot dive spot group spot group spot dive, get your shit in, neck beards “this is awesome” pic.twitter.com/E6X4zg7s3d — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 16, 2020

The King positively is aware of what he’s doing in baiting the lots, particularly with the entire AEW followers that, as he most likely predicted, got here speeding over to defend their present in opposition to a man that’s largely thought-about to be fairly unpopular inside the WWE Universe.

The previous “that’ll put some butts in the seats” quote feels applicable right here, if solely as a result of Corbin was drawing consideration to the truth that Dynamite was truly on – and all that was lacking was a hashtag on the finish of the tweet.

Corbin is a a lot better professional wrestler than lots of followers and media members give him credit score for, however let’s face it, the place he thrives probably the most is in eventualities like this when he can let unfastened on the lots and attempt to get them tuning into WWE programming – with the hope that he’ll be crushed in an emphatic method.