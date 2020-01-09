King Corbin Tells Fan To ‘Eat Crap’ In Response To Criticism

King Corbin is ruler of the blue model and he doesn’t care what different individuals take into consideration him. That’s what makes him such an efficient heel.

WWE introduced The Usos’ in-ring return. This didn’t make everybody comfortable as one daring fan may need been excited to see Jimmy and Jey, however the truth that Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin are their opponents made him lose curiosity.

This fan tweeted out a message to WWE saying: “Every time you include Corbin and Ziggler my interest in a match suddenly goes down. f*cking christ.”

Ziggler replied again saying: “I’m so sorrry this is happening to you.”

His Highness King Corbin had a a lot totally different kind of retort. As a substitute of being regal, he determined to stoop to a commoners’ degree in a giant approach.

I’m not sorry you possibly can eat crap

King Corbin is a high heel on the blue model and that’s not more likely to change. Vince McMahon caught with Corbin via plenty of followers jeering his presence. Now that he’s royalty it looks like his spot within the WWE Universe is fairly strong at this level.