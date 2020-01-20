King Corbin Tells WWE He’s Calling Off For Super Bowl LIV & Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs are going to Tremendous Bowl LIV. That is an thrilling time for lots of people together with King Corbin.

Corbin by no means performed for the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs. He did spend a while with the Colts and Cardinals. King Corbin considers Kansas his house and he’s very pleased to see his staff going to the massive recreation.

Corbin tweeted out: “Just a heads up, WWE I’m calling in sick now for February 2nd!”

WWE On FOX’s Twitter account replied again saying: “We’ll call our friends at NFL On FOX to have your throne ready in Miami.”

Lucky for King Corbin it doesn’t seem that WWE has any home reveals scheduled on that night time.