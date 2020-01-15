King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard release third live album to fundraise for Australian wildlife

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have launched a 3rd reside album to boost funds for Australian wildlife charities.

This third recording of two Brussels live shows, captured October Eight-9, 2019 at Ancienne Belgique, joins the 2 reside albums the prolific psych rock group launched on January 10 of their first fundraising effort. These had been recordings of their July 12, 2019 live performance at Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre and their October 14, 2019 present at Paris’ L’Olympia.

All three information are on sale on King Gizzard’s Bandcamp web page for $10 AUD (although patrons have the choice of paying extra).

READ MORE: Right here’s an inventory of profit live shows fundraising for Australia bushfire reduction

All proceeds from the brand new Brussels reside album go to WIRES Wildlife Rescue, whereas proceeds from the Adelaide album go to Animals Australia, and proceeds from the Paris album go to Wildlife Victoria. Bandcamp has additionally agreed to donate its share of the income from the releases to fireplace reduction charities.

In an Instagram submit at present, the band revealed that to date they’ve donated $25,000 every to Animals Australia and Wildlife Victoria, and “will keep donating as sales come in”.

Discover the albums – all combined by King Gizz lead vocalist and guitarist Stu Mackenzie, and that includes cowl artwork by frequent band collaborator Jason Galea – beneath:

In different fundraising information, Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope and different musicians have signed a Fender Jaguar which is up for public sale to fundraise for bushfire reduction.

The checklist of profit reveals being organised throughout the nation continues to develop, with Alex Lahey, Japanese Wallpaper, The Teskey Brothers, Amity Affliction, Pond and Dangerous Dreems saying charity gigs.