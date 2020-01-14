King Krule – “(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On”

Close to the tip of final 12 months, Archy Marshall, the younger British enigma who information beneath the identify King Krule, dropped a video known as Hey World! In that 16 – minute clip, Marshall carried out 4 new songs. That video appeared to portend one thing, and now we all know what that factor is. Subsequent month, Marshall will launch Man Alive! , his follow-up to the rapturously obtained 2017 LP The Ooz . In the present day, Marshall shares the video for its first single.

Should you watched that Hey World! video, then you definitely've already heard and acoustic tackle “(Don't Let The Dragon) Draag On,” the primary single from Man Alive! . Within the studio model, Marshall mutters dissolutely about treatment and alienation over a spaced-out groove and a gasping pattern. It's our first preview of Man Alive! , an album that Marshall recorded with common co-producer Dillip Harris. Marshall performed virtually all of the devices himself, and he discovered halfway by means of recording that he was about to develop into a father. All 4 songs from the Hey World! video seem on the album.

Marshall directed his personal video for “(Don't Let The Dragon) Draag On,” and it's his first time making an attempt that activity himself. Greater than the track, the video is a big-statement second. It's filmed in deep, high-contrast black-and-white, and it's a single shot that opens with a decent close-up on Marshall's eyeball, which displays a fireplace shut by. The digicam slowly zooms out, and also you'll in all probability guess the reveal earlier than it occurs, however I'm not going to spoil it right here.

Together with the upcoming album launch, King Krule has additionally introduced a tour that’ll take him throughout Europe and North America this spring. Beneath, take a look at the “(Don't Let The Dragon) Draag On” video, the Man Alive! tracklist, and the King Krule touring itinerary.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cellular”

02 “Supermarché”

03 “Stoned Again”

04 “Comet Face”

05 “The Dream”

06 “Perfecto Miserable”

07 “Alone, Omen 3”

08 “Slinky”

09 “Airport Antenatal Airplane”

10 “(Don't Let The Dragon) Draag On”

11 “Theme For The Cross”

12 “Underclass”

13 “Energy Fleets”

14 “Please Complete Thee”

TOUR DATES:

three / 03 – Brussels, Belgium @ AB

three / 04 – Paris, France @ L'Olympia

three / 05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

three / 07 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen

three / 08 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

three / 19 – Dublin, Eire @ Olympia

three / 21 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

three / 22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Corridor

three / 24 – 25 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

four / 02 – Dallas, TX @ Home of Blues

four / 03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Corridor

four / 04 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek

four / 07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

four / 08 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

four / 10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

four / 11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

four / 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

four / 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

four / 17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

four / 18 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

four / 19 – Boston, MA @ Home of Blues

four / 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Switch

four / 22 – Washington, DC @ 9. 30 Membership

four / 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater

Man Alive! is out 2 / 21 on XL Recordings.