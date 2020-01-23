‘Kingdom Hearts III’ DLC Developers Panicking After Realizing ‘Shrek’ Not Owned By Disney

After spending numerous hours integrating parts from the favored 2001 animated fantasy movie into role-playing recreation Kingdom Hearts III’s upcoming DLC, Japanese developer Sq. Enix reportedly spent Thursday thrown right into a state of panic after realizing Shrek is just not owned by Disney however relatively by DreamWorks Animation, the studio additionally liable for How To Practice Your Dragon, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda.

In accordance with sources, the crew of programmers, animators, and engineers made the invention mere weeks earlier than the scheduled launch of the prolonged downloadable content material, titled Shrek: Fortunately Ever After, sending the studio scrambling to salvage the in depth Shrek-based property that they had already developed, together with detailed pc renderings of the titular inexperienced ogre, recreation mechanics implementing Donkey’s snicker as an assault, and a whole lot of hours of voiceovers from Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and different solid members of the unique animated DreamWorks comedy.

“Goddammit, we spent $15 million on figuring out a storyline to suit Sora into the realm of Far, Far Away, and nobody even thought to ask authorized if we owned the rights to Shrek?” stated Sq. Enix undertaking chief Kanoko Watanabe, quickly speeding via the digital property of Lord Farquaad’s kingdom and Three Little Pigs minigames on her pc as she tried to find a single asset that may very well be salvaged. “Can we save any of this? Maybe the side-quest where Sora teams up with Shrek to defeat the Big Bad Wolf? Or the dance sequence to ‘Accidentally In Love’? God, I spent a full weekend without sleeping to get that cutscene just right.”

“That’s six months of my life right down the drain,” added a visibly exhausted Watanabe, as she introduced up an immaculately rendered stage wherein the Gingerbread Man should flee from a hungry Evil Queen to seek out security in Shrek’s Swamp.

Though Sq. Enix designers initially contemplated skirting DreamWorks’s copyright by making slight alterations—similar to altering Shrek’s pores and skin colour to blue or renaming Puss in Boots as Mercenary Cat— sources confirmed that the studio’s authorized division rapidly shot down that chance, leaving the downloadable content material’s creators to contemplate the sobering probability that that they had created almost eight hours of unusable and presumably unlawful gameplay sequences that includes Disney characters similar to WALL-E, Buzz Lightyear, and Donald Duck palling round with Princess Fiona and the remainder of the Shrek gang.

“Jesus, we already paid Eddie Murphy do the voices, and John Lithgow just finished up two weeks of motion capture,” stated Watanabe, dumbfounded that the celebrities could be both ignorant or callous sufficient to play together with the self-esteem that Sq. Enix may ever incorporate their characters into the sport. “And I don’t even want to know how much we shelled out getting [original screenwriter] Ted Elliott to come in and punch up the script. They had to know that we could never release this game, right? Right?”

“I mean, maybe we could just release it to the public and just see if no one notices?” she added, earlier than dashing her hopes by admitting that each piece of promotional content material for the DLC featured Sora combating alongside Shrek and the Boss Child.

At press time, Disney had rapidly solved any issues by buying DreamWorks Photos and all of its related properties for $three.eight billion.