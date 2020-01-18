Kingvitaly jailed in Egypt after climbing a pyramid asking for donations for Australia’s bushfires

By Sahar Mourad For Day by day Mail Australia

Revealed: 21:54 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 22:10 EST, 17 January 2020

A YouTube prankster who climbed one in every of Egypt’s historical pyramids in an try to get donations for the Australian bushfires was thrown into jail after the stunt.

Russian-American Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who goes by username Kingvitaly, spent 5 days in jail after being arrested for climbing one of many pyramids in Giza.

In November, the Egyptian parliament enacted a legislation which prohibited the climbing of the Giza pyramids.

Russian-American Vitaly Zdorovetskiy climbed the pyramid asking for donations for Australia

The favored YouTuber wore a jumper that learn, ‘cease struggle, assist Australia,’ (pictured in Egypt)

Vitaly shared a video of the damaging climb and his message to ‘cease struggle’ and to donate to Australia to his three.1million followers on Instagram.

Lastly making it to the highest, Vitaly recorded himself asking folks to donate cash towards the Australian bushfires.

‘Cease the struggle, assist Australia – lets increase cash,’ he stated as he angled the digital camera towards his jumper which learn the identical factor.

‘We have to assist Australia – thousands and thousands of individuals, thousands and thousands of animals are misplaced, thousands and thousands of individuals are hurting, individuals are dropping properties, folks want water, the firefighters, all of them want our assist.

‘Lets do one thing.’

He made his approach down the Pyramid the place authorities have been ready for him (pictured: Vitaly nearing the officers’

Vitaly was arrested and brought to jail the place he was locked up for 5 days for his harmful and unlawful stint

Finally, Vitaly made his approach down the pyramid and was met with Egyptian authorites earlier than being taken away.

Just a few days later, he revealed on Instagram that he was arrested and jailed for 5 days however stated he did not remorse the stunt.

‘No phrases can clarify what I simply went by means of the previous 5 days,’ he wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of him sitting down on high of the a pyramid.

‘I used to be locked up in Egypt as a result of I climbed the Pyramids Of Giza. I’ve been in Jail many occasions however this one was by far the very worst.

‘I noticed horrible issues and I don’t want this upon anyone. Was it value it? F**Ok YEAH!

He shared a hyperlink to a GoFundMe web page and stated all the cash would go in direction of the bushfire disaster.

Regardless of thousands and thousands of followers on social media, he had solely raised $840 of the $500,000 aim by Saturday afternoon.