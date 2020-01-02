Kip Sabian Allegedly Engages In Adult Act With Penelope Ford While Taunting Joey Janela

Kip Sabian is relationship Penelope Ford in actual life. Joey Janela used to this point Ford and now all three are in AEW. This has resulted in a tv storyline.

Ford dragged Janela for having a small bundle. Then The Dangerous Boy fired a shot again. This was adopted by a little bit of silence. Then Penelope Ford’s Twitter tweeted one thing reasonably not PG apparently written by Kip Sabian.

Hey champ, Kip right here. Sorry however Penelope can’t make it to the telephone proper now, her fingers are full (So is her mouth if we’re being trustworthy) Hope your mums making you one thing good for dinner (keep in mind to eat your greens)

Joey Janela didn’t appear too phased by this tweet. He merely tweeted again that this was an excessive amount of data to obtain. Then he threw some shade at Kip Sabian’s sexual historical past.

An excessive amount of data Kipperoo, you have to be fairly bored as a result of You and I do know she isn’t excellent at that… Possibly you don’t know since you’ve solely had intercourse with 2 women in your whole life…..

This rivalry is getting fairly NSFW on Twitter. Let’s see if AEW permits Janela or Sabian to seize a microphone and drop a few of these form of sexually charged bombs reside on TNT.

Hey champ, Kip right here. Sorry however Penelope can’t make it to the telephone proper now, her fingers are full (So is her mouth if we’re being trustworthy) 😬 Hope your mums making you one thing good for dinner (keep in mind to eat your greens) https://t.co/ipwJ9kGPuz — Penelope Ford (@thePenelopeFord) January 2, 2020