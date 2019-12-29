Kiran Bedi Accuses Puducherry Chief Minister Of Crossing Line Of Decorum

File photograph of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Puducherry:

In an escalation of the unabated turf struggle between her and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday accused him of crossing the road of decorum and decency in his criticisms of her in the previous few days and counselled him to take the’dignified’ path to air distinction of opinion.

She shot off a letter to Narayanasamy expressing her outrage and objection to him calling her “all kinds of derogatory names” and levelling “unfounded accusations” over a substantial interval and particularly in the previous few days and requested him to take care of the dignity of the workplace he held.

Ms Bedi requested the Chief Minister to recall what Lord Buddha’s phrases that “when any one abuses and the receiver does not accept, it remains with the abuser.” The previous IPS officer and the Congress authorities within the union territory have been on a collision course on varied points since her posting right here over three years in the past and the latter had even demanded her recall, accusing her of”impeding” the functioning of the elected authorities.

Mr Narayanasamy has stepped up his assault on Ms Bedi and slammed her for rejecting permission for a transfer to open casinos within the former French colony eyeing to spice up revenues and described her as a “woman without conscience” and alleged she was adopting a revengeful angle in opposition to his authorities.

Final week, he had submitted a memorandum to visiting President Ram Nath Kovind in search of the recall of Ms Bedi, alleging that she had performed nothing for the event of Puducherry and as an alternative been “impeding” implementation of assorted welfare measures and selections of his cupboard.

Ms Bedi in her letter despatched to Mr Narayanasamy by e-mail, a replica of which she shared with the media, mentioned the Chief Minister had been “Calling me and the Constitutional office of the Lt Governor all kinds of derogatory names and heaping unfounded accusations over a considerable period.” Significantly over the previous few days the Chief Minister”has crossed the line of decorum, dignity and decency,” she mentioned.

Sustaining the folks at giant have been aghast on the language getting used in the direction of a Constitutional place and workplace, she expressed the hope that “You will desist from such a behaviour”. “The office of the LT Governor is totally focused on what Puducherry and its people need and is duty bound to ensure that people get what is due to them in letter and spirit,” she mentioned within the letter. She concluded asking the Chief Minister to study “that there is a dignified space for a difference of opinion.Please take that route” and wished the Chief Minister “good health”.