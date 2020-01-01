Kiran Bedi Can’t Cancel Appointment Made By Us: Puducherry Chief Minister

On December 20, Kiran Bedi had issued an order declaring the appointment of TB Balakrishnan as void.

Puducherry:

Days after Puducherry Lt Governor issued an order declaring as null and void the appointment of a retired IAS officer as State Election Commissioner by the territorial authorities, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday mentioned Kiran Bedi has “no authority” to rescind it.

The Chief Minister advised reporters that Ms Bedi has no authority to cancel or rescind the appointment made by the federal government.

“The Dwelling Ministry had solely given the rules on the modality of appointment sooner or later.

The incumbent TB Balakrishnan, appointed by the federal government, will proceed and he has already commenced work to redraw the territorial limits of the wards and appoint election officers.”

Terming the appointment as “fait accompli”, the Chief Minister mentioned none might tamper with it.

“The appointment has become a fait accompli and neither Kiran Bedi nor the Home Ministry can quash the appointment of the present SEC, he said adding the order of the Lt Governor declaring Mr Balakrishnan’s appointment as null and void only “deserves to be thrown into the dustbin.”

“In case a transfer is to be made to switch him, the method adopted needs to be on the identical traces adopted for impeachment of a decide of a Excessive court docket via a decision within the territorial Meeting,” he mentioned.

The territorial authorities had appointed TM Balakrishnan because the SEC in July.

On December 20, the Lt Governor had issued an order declaring the appointment of Mr Balakrishnan as “void ab initio”.

Mr Narayanasamy mentioned his authorities would usher in a particular medical health insurance scheme referred to as ‘Chief Minister’s Well being Insurance coverage scheme’ to supply medical help and guarantee cashless therapy for all households now unnoticed of the “Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan”.

This particular insurance coverage scheme would cowl round two lakh households who weren’t lined underneath the Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan, he mentioned.

The federal government would spend Rs 18 crore to supply the medical health insurance scheme underneath its scheme.

Flaying Ms Bedi for “impeding” welfare schemes, he mentioned the federal government wouldn’t be cowed down by any interruption and would implement them.

“Our determination to provide rice as a substitute of money equal to the quantum of rice as maintained by Kiran Bedi to card holders would maintain good quickly,” he contended.