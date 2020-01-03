‘Kissing pic’ to ‘Unshaven underarms’: 5 times Malaika Arora’s pictures sparked unnecessary controversy

Malaika Arora photosInstagram

It is not simple being a celeb. And if you’re somebody as attractive and unbiased as Malaika Arora, the vicious military of trolls would make it much more troublesome. Within the final two-three years, we have now seen Malaika Arora being a sufferer of this incessant trolling over all the things she does.

From her most lovely photos to her most treasured moments, these trolls attempt to put her down with their nasty feedback on all the things that Malaika shares. Let’s check out the 5 occasions Malaika Arora’s image sparked pointless controversies.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika AroraInstagram

Image with Arjun Kapoor: This New 12 months can be all about love and happiness for Malaika Arora, her image with beau Arjun Kapoor makes us imagine. Malaika Arora shared a photograph the place she is seen kissing Arjun Kapoor on his left cheek and the diva captioned the image, “Sun, star, light, happiness…….2020”.

Whereas many individuals from the Kapoor household, like Sanjay Kapoor’s spouse Maheep Kapoor, Malaika’s pals Gabriella Demetriades and Shenaz Treasurywala beloved the image, the image additionally ignited few damaging feedback.

Trolls received energetic after seeing the image and began age-shaming Malaika Arora. Feedback like “Babies day out”, “Bacha with aunty,” “Divorce ki wajah,” “It’s son, star, light,” had been the form of feedback that began coming in a single the . Many others additionally known as the image “true love”, “affection” and “pure love”.

Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, Arjun Kapoor

Outing with son Arhaan: Malaika Arora was clicked popping out of Pali village café alongside together with her son, Arhaan Khan. Whereas we beloved Malaika’s all-white outfit with plunging neckline, hair tied in a bun, complemented with a Gucci bag; sure netizens discovered her sensuous model arduous to digest.

Quickly after the image made its solution to the net world, netizens could not cease trolling the actress and placing out damaging feedback. Majority of netizens had a problem with Malaika’s costume. Whereas some stated it was ‘inappropriate’ to put on such a costume together with her son round, many known as it ‘indecent’. We really feel nobody however solely Malaika might have rocked that costume and there was nothing indecent about it.

Malaika Arora celebrates thanksgiving together with her lady gangInstagram

Image with lady gang: Malaika Arora was brutally trolled for sharing an image of her thanksgiving dinner together with her lady gang – Preeta Sukhtankar, Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta – particularly for the awkward placement of her hand.

Letting their creativeness run wild, trolls flooded Malaika’s Instagram publish’s feedback part with questions like “Why are her hands on that lady’s boobs?” We really feel the trolls had been studying an excessive amount of into the image.

Malaika AroraInstagram

Malaika’s make-up look: Malaika not too long ago posted an image of hers on social media. Whereas followers went gaga over her seems, the digital military began trolling her for an excessive amount of make-up and searching previous. As quickly because the photograph surfaced on-line, netizens began dropping disagreeable feedback on her image. Whereas few requested her whether or not she had placed on make-up or vice versa, few stated that Malaika seemed previous within the image.

Unshaved underarms: Malaika Arora posted this image of herself flaunting her enviable determine. Nonetheless, what caught the eye of trolls was her unshaven underarms. Whereas the diva received trolled for her underarm hair, we really feel the image represented physique positivity and accepting one’s physique.

We admire Malaika for having the braveness and boldness to publish such an image and make folks conscious of it is okay to only be the best way one needs to be, with out the worry of being judged by the society on seems or on life selections.