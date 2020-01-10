Kiszla: As goalie Philipp Grubauer loses grip on starting job, should Avs explore trade for Carey Price?

There’s one main downside with large discuss concerning the Avalanche being a critical championship contender. At this level, Colorado doesn’t have a legit No. 1 goaltender, a lot much less a net-minder who can elevate a group to the Stanley Cup.

Avs coach Jared Bednar has cracked open the Pandora’s field of a goaltending controversy, strongly suggesting the shaky efficiency of Philipp Grubauer has opened the likelihood that backup Pavel Francouz may take begins away from him, because the group rides whichever goalie will get scorching.

“We’ve got to win some games here, so we might get in the situation where we evaluate it game-by-game,” Bednar mentioned Thursday. Whereas not but a disaster, it’s folly to suppose the Avs can win 16 occasions within the playoffs with the inconsistent goaltending that plagues them now. The most important gap within the group’s championship dream is between the pipes.

It appears as if Bednar is perhaps beginning to doubt Grubauer, in a lot the identical method the coach misplaced religion in Semyon Varlamov a 12 months in the past. Everyone knows a goalie controversy that isn’t nipped within the bud tends to fester. And the person now below the microscope is an understandably grumpy Grubauer.

“When you look at our shots against, I don’t think it’s OK. You give up 40 shots a night, you will see scoring chances against increase … You can’t give up 40 shots a night,” Grubauer mentioned.

A latest stoop that noticed Colorado go Three-6-1 prompted captain Gabe Landeskog to warn: “We’ve bought to verify that is our tough patch. That this has been our tough patch, I ought to say. We wish to be certain it doesn’t linger on for months, prefer it did final 12 months (and) practically value us a playoff (shot).”

A Colorado group that expects to be nice is at a crossroads, on the level of the NHL season the place true Cup contenders start to separate themselves from the wanna-be’s. There’s stress constructing within the Avalanche dressing room, and it begins on the locker stall of Grubauer, who bluntly criticized obvious defensive breakdowns ensuing from his teammates being caught out of place far too steadily.

“The shots are the shots. We’ve got to stop them. What we can control as a team, as a defensive core, as a forward core, is where the shot is coming from. We can’t give up five breakaways every game. We can’t give up five 2-on-1’s every game. It seems like we’re doing that almost every game,” Grubauer mentioned. “I’ve played on teams where we gave up a breakaway every third game. Now, here, it’s every period we give one up. We’ve got to figure some stuff out in order to eliminate some of those great chances.”

Grubauer sounds a bit grouchy, doesn’t he? Though I can’t say that I blame him, as a result of he makes level. Solely six league groups are permitting extra pictures per recreation than the Avalanche.

So right here’s the onerous query: Because the Feb. 24 commerce deadline attracts nearer, will Avalanche common supervisor Joe Sakic discover a commerce to bolster his group’s playoff probabilities?

By nature, Sakic tends to maintain a gradual hand, quite than making sweeping strikes with the again of his hand. Would it not be OK, nonetheless, to counsel Dealer Joe not less than give Montreal a telephone name and inquire concerning the asking worth for goaltender Carey Worth?

That’s nearly definitely what Pierre Lacroix would’ve completed again within the day, when the Avs have been at all times chasing the Cup. From Claude Lemieux and Patrick Roy to Ray Bourque and Rob Blake, blockbuster trades by Father Pete are as a lot part of Avalanche lore as championships received in 1996 and 2001.

The connection between Carey Worth, a uncommon goalie who can proudly show a Vezina, a Hart and an Olympic gold medal in his trophy case, and the Canadiens has soured.

At age 32, Worth is slogging via the worst season of his 13-year NHL profession. The truth is, his present save proportion (90.2) and goals-against common (Three.01) are each inferior to the shaky stats of Grubauer (90.9 and a pair of.92). What’s extra, an enormous contract that pays Worth a mean wage in extra of $10 million can be formidable to swallow.

However right here’s the underside line: Expertise scouts all through the league nonetheless regard Worth as a Tier 1 goalie, whereas Grubauer is mostly seen as no higher than common.

Whereas the Avs have included new faces of their taking part in rotation and overcome troublesome accidents to stay close to the highest of the Central Division standings via the primary half of the season, Colorado went to follow Thursday 4 slim factors forward of ninth-place Vancouver within the Western Convention.

“We’re not surprising any teams this year, or any more,” mentioned Landeskog, on the eve of a five-game homestand that can function showdowns with division rivals Dallas and St. Louis.

Possibly Colorado can rapidly clear up sloppiness within the particulars and get again on a roll. If Grubauer can not preserve a agency grip on the job as No. 1 goalie, perhaps the Avs have already got the reply within the constructing, as Pavel Francouz has flashed brilliance throughout 16 begins (92.9 save proportion, 2.32 GAA).

Francouz, nonetheless, informed me: “I signed (with Colorado) as a backup goalie.”

Will a real No. 1 goalie please step up for the Avs?

Ought to neither Grubauer nor Francouz show worthy of essentially the most troublesome job in sports activities, will Sakic discover each commerce possibility and do no matter it takes to turn into a legit Cup contender?