Kiszla: Avs blow another game, revealing lack of both championship habits and Cup-worthy goalie

When Avalanche grinder Matt Calvert, who’s product of 67 % sandpaper and 33 % battery acid, punched Dallas star Jamie Benn in his massive, ugly mug, I noticed the way forward for these two Central Division rivals, who appear destined to battle it out within the first spherical of the NHL playoffs.

There will likely be blood, to not point out the animosity sure to fester throughout a seven-game playoff collection of knock-down, drag-out, desperately lovely hockey.

When the 2 combatants from Dallas and Colorado dropped the gloves through the third interval, Calvert received the battle. However the Stars received the sport Three-2, on a objective by Esa Lindell in additional time.

“We’ve got to learn how to finish games. You can play the best game in the world. But if you lose, it’s still a loss. Right?” Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole stated Tuesday. “We don’t really take moral victories around here. And two points is all that matters.”

Are these Avs prepared for the pains of an extended playoff battle?

The sincere reply is: No. Not but.

At this level, Colorado is a workforce of undeniably Cup-worthy expertise however unreliable championship habits.

Sure, that is Nathan MacKinnon’s workforce. On some nights, when MacK is flying, it appears as if the destiny of the complete NHL universe activates the blade on his skates.

Though practically as dominant as any MVP candidate may be, MacKinnon can’t carry the Avalanche each minute through the lengthy grind of the common season. Colorado received’t win 16 playoff video games and lift the Stanley Cup with out main contributions from his teammates.

By 46 video games, what we’ve seen from the Avalanche is a bunch nonetheless making an attempt to determine one another out and set up an id sturdy sufficient to resist the pressure of adversity sure to be encountered through the playoffs. Whereas younger defenseman Cale Makar and captain Gabe Landeskog are massive abilities, a workforce should win all of the little battles and button down each element so as to win a championship.

That’s why goaltender Philipp Grubauer repeatedly emphasizes that paying strict consideration to all of the small issues that type profitable habits is each bit as essential as incomes the “W” at the moment of 12 months.

Whereas the three stalwart members of the No. 1 scoring line have established deep sufficient roots in Denver to be be thought of family members, please do not forget that 5 of the highest 9 forwards are new to the membership, whereas Mikko Rantanen additionally sat out coaching camp as monetary particulars of a brand new $55.5 million contract had been hashed out. Chemistry can’t be microwaved; it requires the endurance of a sluggish simmer.

So when coach Jared Bednar says he want to hear the Avs discuss extra on the ice, ought to or not it’s any shock? Many of those guys carrying a Colorado sweater are nonetheless studying to mesh.

Whereas Makar seems just like the rookie of the 12 months 90 % of the time, the opposite 10 % of the time reveals a 21-year-old defenseman nonetheless studying all of the nuances required to thrive within the NHL. And perhaps most essential: Grubauer was rock-solid down the stretch final season, however he’s nonetheless establishing himself as a goalie that teammates belief to revive order when issues are going haywire within the third interval. Colorado now owns an 11-7-Four file on house ice. That’s merely not adequate.

Stuffed with leap, the Avalanche bolted out to a 2-Zero lead towards Dallas within the opening interval, then frittered all of it away. Whereas Grubauer wasn’t dangerous between the pipes, he wasn’t adequate to save lots of Colorado’s bacon with the end result hanging within the steadiness.

“We’ve got to find a way to play 60 minutes,” Grubauer stated.

The Avs lack two issues: Championship habits. And a Cup-worthy goalie.