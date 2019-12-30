Kiszla: Broncos rookie Drew Lock can bust a rhyme and beat the Raiders, but can he become elite NFL quarterback?

After Drew Lock gained for the fourth time because the Broncos’ quarterback of the long run, he sat at his locker in full uniform, doing what all people who grew up within the 21st century does throughout life’s large moments:

Lock checked his cellphone, as a result of in 2019 completely nothing, together with this wacky 16-15 victory towards the hated Rai-duhs, is actual till it’s posted on Instagram or YouTube.

“Gosh, darn it, I don’t remember,” Lock mentioned Sunday, once I requested the rookie quarterback about essentially the most memorable second of his fifth begin for the Broncos.

Whereas Lock accomplished 17 of 28 passes for 177 yards, the second that went viral was the 23-year-old quarterback rapping on the high of his lungs on the Broncos bench like a man having an excessive amount of enjoyable to stand up and go away the membership at 2 a.m.

Lock can sling the rock and bust a rhyme. However perhaps extra exceptional was the funky QB actually had no concept what music introduced out his interior Jay-Z on the outset of the third quarter.

“I was spitting it, though,” mentioned Lock, giving a thumbs-up to his rapping capacity.

As quickly as he searched his social media feeds to find out the music in query, Lock promised me he would publish the reply to this thriller on Instagram.

Your new Broncos are younger, brash and rave on. They’re Lock feeling the beat on the group bench. They’re additionally offensive deal with Garret Bolles itching to rumble after the whistle, drawing a senseless 15-yard penalty that gave Oakland an opportunity to flip the end result throughout the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

Sure, these guys have expertise as simple as receiver Courtland Sutton reaching as much as contact the sky whereas successful a 50/50 ball. And if these younger Broncos ever develop a mind, they is likely to be harmful.

“There were about three games that we should have won. Now we just have to find ways to stop that from happening again, and we’ll be back in the playoff hunt,” made-in-Colorado hero Phillip Lindsay mentioned. He grew to become the primary undrafted operating again in NFL historical past to realize 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons to start a professional profession.

After stumbling out of the gate with 4 consecutive losses, the Broncos picked themselves up, dusted themselves off, confirmed malcontent Emmanuel Sanders the door and rallied to complete 7-9.

It’s positively a feel-good 7-9, however provided that we’re grading on a curve the late, nice Pat Bowlen would by no means settle for. And coach Vic Fangio agreed: “7-9 is a record nobody’s proud of, and it’s not the rich tradition this franchise is used to.”

However right here’s the excellent news: The vibe of the locker room modified and the downtrodden spirit of Broncos Nation was lifted when Lock was named the beginning quarterback on Dec. 1.

“I’m full of wonderment,” Lock mentioned.

He beat division rivals from Los Angeles and Oakland, took common suggestions over the cellphone from Peyton Manning and was pummeled 23-Three by the Chiefs within the snow.

Whereas Denver’s new core offers legit causes for hope, it’s by no means a straight line from 7-9 to the Tremendous Bowl. Rising up is tough to do in professional sports activities. (If you happen to’ve forgotten, ask the Rockies how they went from speaking in regards to the World Sequence to speaking about buying and selling Nolan Arenado within the span of eight months.)

Was the Four-1 report in Lock’s 5 begins a false optimistic, or the beginning of one thing large? Nicely, within the NFL, it virtually all the time comes right down to the quarterback. Whereas good-looking Tom Brady lastly appears weak at age 42, the vacuum of energy is quickly being crammed.

Are you able to title the AFC quarterbacks going to the Professional Bowl? Lamar Jackson of Baltimore is a shoo-in to even be named the MVP of 2019, whereas Patrick Mahomes of Kansas Metropolis was the MVP final season. And Deshaun Watson of Houston has already confirmed he can win a championship towards NFL-quality opposition when he led Clemson to victory towards Alabama earlier than becoming a member of the professional ranks.

What’s extra, these rightful heirs to Brady as the most effective quarterback on the planet are all beneath 25 years outdated. And we haven’t even talked about Sam Darnold in New York or Josh Allen in Buffalo. Are the Broncos sure Lock can roar louder than any of these younger lions?

Until Cincinnati loses its thoughts, the Bengals will take Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU with the No. 1 selection within the 2020 draft. Don’t be shocked if Miami and the Chargers add Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert of Oregon throughout the early phases of the opening spherical.

From Jackson to Mahomes to Burrow, the AFC goes to be the place all the recent, younger gunslingers name house.

Lock goes to want greater than wonderment to beat ’em.