Kiszla: Cale Makar is only 21 years old. But are we watching emergence of best defenseman in Avalanche history?

Panic flashed in his eyes. And panic is the very last thing you ever anticipate to see within the eyes of unflappable Avalanche rookie Cale Makar, who blinks lower than that stone statue of an angelic cherub in your grandma’s backyard.

However after scoring an unassisted purpose worthy of a body on the wall within the Hockey Corridor of Fame, Makar sat in his locker after a 5-Three victory towards St. Louis, with eyes darting like a “Jeopardy!” contestant stumped for a solution.

In a contented Colorado dressing room, the query to Makar was: “Do you know who Barry Beck is?”

Makar hemmed, he hawed, searched in each nook of his mind, determined towards making an attempt to bluff and eventually admitted: “The name sounds familiar, but to be honest with you …”

Properly, manner again in 1978, when the NHL nonetheless felt recent and new in Denver, Beck broke into the league with a bang, setting a rookie report with 22 targets as a younger defenseman for the outdated Colorado Rockies.

“That might be before my time,” admitted Makar, born in 1998.

Heck, his mother and father would have hassle remembering Beck. However give the child credit score. Makar is humble sufficient to study his NHL historical past, whilst he makes historical past with hockey magic that makes me surprise if this 21-year-old rookie is already establishing himself as the best defenseman ever to play for Colorado.

Makar scored his 11th purpose of this season towards the Blues, whose followers tried an unfriendly and in the end unsuccessful takeover of the Pepsi Heart. It was an unforgettable second that down the street, circa the 12 months 2037, when Makar is making ready his acceptance speech for the Hockey Corridor of Fame, followers will swear they have been within the area on this winter afternoon, witnessing the emergence of sports activities genius.

With the rating tied 2-2 late within the second interval, Makar took management of the puck within the assault zone, close to the Avalanche bench. What occurred subsequent was outstanding for the sheer audacity of Makar, however extra superb for the serenity on the rookie’s face when he made the Blues look silly.

With the puck glued to his stick, Makar skated the whole size of the blue line, eluding one St. Louis defender after which one other, calmly ignoring the apparent hazard: One little mistake and lack of possession would have most likely resulted in an odd-man rush by the Blues.

Fact be recognized, hockey coaches detest the dipsy-do routine Makar tried. From his days at UMass to the NHL, this younger defenseman has been repeatedly urged to: Shoot the %@#! puck!

After I requested concerning the uncommon mixture of creativity, talent and brashness displayed by Makar dealing with the puck, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar’s first response was to roll his eyes.

“Well, it’s rare. Yeah, it’s rare. And I love it when it ends up in the back of the net,” Bednar stated. “But on a lot of those, he can shoot it right away …”

Pure athletic genius, nevertheless, listens to its inside voice, not the trivial issues of mere mortals unable to think about the spectacular Makar dares to try.

“You just read and react to what the game gives you,” he stated, with the common-or-garden grace of a man who routinely makes hockey magic for a dwelling.

After skating round two Blues, the rookie defenseman carved an arc towards the highest of the correct circle and unleashed a shot that left St. Louis net-minder Jordan Binnington stupefied. The puck rattled the cage with such power that Makar’s unassisted purpose at 16:26 of the second interval not solely pushed Colorado into the lead, it rocked the defending NHL champs on their heels.

It was purpose worthy of the Corridor of Fame, so beautiful it made each Avs fan within the joint soar for pleasure, whereas 1000’s of pesky St. Louis spectators cried of their Budweiser.

Whereas I can’t know for sure if the sudden thunder of Makar’s rating shook Binnington to his core, the dazed-and-confused goaltender was overwhelmed by a shot from Colorado’s Andre Burakovsky a scant 22 seconds later, placing the Avs forward Four-2 and inflicting St. Louis coach Craig Berube to yank Binnington from the sport.

Now for the remainder of the story: The Avalanche required an empty-net rating by Gabe Landeskog within the ultimate two seconds of the third interval to carry off the hard-charging Blues. This victory was significantly candy, not solely as a result of it was towards the division chief, but it surely additionally reversed a nasty latest behavior of Colorado blowing late leads towards high quality opposition.

“It’s definitely in the back of your mind,” veteran Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson stated. “So it’s good to exorcise those demons.”