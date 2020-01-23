Kiszla: Hey, Rockies! Here’s solution to the nasty tiff between Nolan Arenado and Jeff Bridich

Face it. Nolan Arenado tousled. Responsible solely of getting a coronary heart as golden because the glove he wields at third base, Arenado made the error of loving the Rockies an excessive amount of.

Upon signing a $260 million contract a 12 months in the past, Arenado trusted this crew could be extra involved with successful championship rings than creating McGregor Sq., the development gap within the floor close to Coors Area that franchise proprietor Dick Monfort desires to fill with piles of your hard-earned cash.

Approach again in September, upset with a membership whose World Sequence desires fell aside and completed with 91 losses, Arenado advised me: “I can’t play GM … (but) I would love to. I have plans.”

Effectively, that can-do perspective by Arenado was a giant mistake, as a result of no person tells Rockies basic supervisor Jeff Bridich what to do. He’s a Harvard man with a hair-trigger mood. Bridich reflexively responds to any problem to his authority with a mixture that’s one half conceitedness and two components condescension.

Sure, Arenado has made 5 journeys to the All-Star Recreation and been the home-run king of the Nationwide League 3 times, however do you actually assume that makes him greater than a working stiff within the eyes of Bridich?

RELATED: Evaluation: What led Nolan Arenado to really feel “disrespected”? A confrontation final fall created rift that is still, sources say

Effectively, higher assume once more.

So now Arenado has to surprise if signing a hefty contract with a crew that doesn’t need to win to draw 2.5 million followers to LoDo each summer time needs to be among the many dumbest errors of the center he has ever made in his life.

Sorry, Nolan. Cash can’t purchase love. Or respect.

Monfort tries to run the Rockies like a household enterprise, which is cool if a bit naïve. It’s commonplace to listen to Monfort seek advice from baseball gamers within the Colorado clubhouse as his “kids.” That’s good, till cash will get confused with love or respect, which regularly ends in the identical unhappy end result within the sports activities world as out right here in the actual world.

And right here’s the place it will get actually messy: Arenado is a 28-year-old man who understandably bristles if handled like a petulant youngster for having the nerve to disagree with the path Bridich is taking the franchise, whose default place is the underside of the Nationwide League West, not the highest.

On the threat of incomes the wrath of Colorado followers, I like Mr. Monfort. He may be very beneficiant in giving a hefty allowance to his children on the crew, as Arenado can attest. The one downside? Monfort thinks his cash should purchase him loyalty. Whether or not you’re a participant who questions the path of the franchise or a businessman who doesn’t play ball on Monfort’s phrases, he tends to drop you want a scorching potato.

So perhaps it’s a bit tougher for me than most to demonize Bridich on this tiff with Arenado, as a result of all through this franchise’s historical past, from Matt Holliday to Troy Tulowitzki, the connection between Monfort and his “kids” has a behavior of turning bitter when gamers present any signal of questioning the path of this household enterprise.

Perhaps it’s nothing greater than a manifestation of insecurity within the management of a franchise that has by no means received the World Sequence. Nevertheless it’s the Rockies’ manner or the freeway, mister. And no participant is immune. In the course of the early phases of that magical Rocktober run in 2007, I recall sitting within the dugout of Dodger Stadium with Todd Helton, fuming that crew administration had taken his loyalty with no consideration.

The Rockies don’t need to commerce Arenado. He may hit 40 homers in a Colorado uniform in the course of the 2020 season with out ever talking a phrase to Bridich. However is that any solution to construct a successful tradition or run a household enterprise?

As Arenado advised me, his job is to not play basic supervisor, however he’s filled with concepts of the best way to make Colorado a authentic playoff contender.

So right here’s my modest proposal: Hold Arenado at third base, but in addition let him function the crew’s basic supervisor.

His first personnel transfer? Put Bridich on irrevocable waivers.