Kiszla: Wearing SpongeBob shirt, goofball Larry Walker finally kicks down door to Hall of Fame

When Rockies outfielder Larry Walker lastly acquired the decision from the Corridor of Fame, he fought again tears, whereas carrying a SpongeBob SquarePants bowling shirt.

How good. As a result of the reality is: Walker isn’t solely the most effective hitter ever to put on a Rockies uniform, he may also be an even bigger goofball than SpongeBob.

“When the call actually came … I think I uttered the words, ‘Oh, my God!’ before I actually answered the phone,” Walker stated Tuesday.

However he additionally admitted the thought that went by way of his head at that massive second was not OMG, however “Oh, bleep.”

Excellent. That’s Walker. Corridor of Fame goofball.

Can we converse the reality, simply you and me? I notice on the day when a participant is elected to the Corridor, many Rockies followers would like to revel within the reminiscence of falling in love with Stroll as shortly as he dashed from first to 3rd base on a teammate’s bloop single to proper subject.

However right here’s the reality: For 9 years, I didn’t examine the field subsequent to Walker’s title.

When my poll arrived shortly earlier than Thanksgiving, nonetheless, I gave him my vote for the primary time and put it within the mail. His splendid slash line, gaudy profession WAR or any of the superior stats used to bolster Walker’s case didn’t change in the course of the previous 12 months. I merely had a change of coronary heart.

Is listening to the guts nonetheless allowed in baseball evaluation of the 21st century?

In contrast to a lot of my effective colleagues within the Baseball Writers’ Affiliation of America, I don’t view the Corridor of Fame as a church. To me, it’s a celebration of the game, each the great and the dangerous, as a result of the video games we play are sometimes an unflinching mirror that reveals the place we stand as a society.

So I view the Corridor extra as an enormous, raucous occasion. The extra the merrier. And reality be identified: Few Rockies within the franchise’s historical past have ever loved a celebration greater than Walker, the large goofball who wore a SpongeBob shirt on the day he was welcomed to Cooperstown.

Neither the sunshine air of Coors Area nor the questions on his sturdiness had any detrimental impact on my analysis of Walker’s Corridor of Fame credentials. Right here’s what did: From the time Walker joined the Rockies in 1995 till he departed in 2004, good, hardworking males who shared the Colorado dugout with him often complained to me that Stroll typically didn’t give a hoot concerning the staff and was not practically as dedicated to profitable as they had been. Was that jealousy talking? No, it was deep-seated resentment.

Ultimately, I didn’t cease listening to these voices. I merely determined to allow them to go.

I’m blissful Walker can be a part of the occasion in Cooperstown. I used to be happy with my poll, which included 5 different stalwarts of the game.

Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter: The lone insurgent who denied Captain Clutch a unanimous welcome to the Corridor on the primary poll? Wasn’t me.

Dwelling run king Barry Bonds: You can not write the historical past of the sport with out distinguished point out of Bonds or the PED period. A few of the Corridor gatekeepers that rail in opposition to cheaters now had been too busy consuming scorching canine within the press field to care in the summertime of 1998.

Pitcher Roger Clemens, 354-game winner: Magnificent pitcher. Rotten individual. That’s my story, sticking to it.

Pitcher Curt Schilling, five-time all star: I’ve been lectured by math wizards that wins and losses are a just about meaningless measure of a pitcher’s actual price. However is it OK if I make an exception for the postseason, when Schilling was 11-2 and surrendered 33 earned runs in 19 playoff stars?

Todd Helton, Rockies first baseman: Statistics are fantastic knowledge factors. Baseball, nonetheless, has lengthy been responsible of loving numbers an excessive amount of. I eagerly await the superior metrics to measure sports activities management. Within the meantime, I do know this for a reality: If a profitable tradition is vital, Helton is a much more helpful participant than Walker.

Go forward. Bash my picks. It’s cool by me, as a result of if social media desires to scream Peter Gammons, one of many best baseball poets ever to scent freshly lower outfield grass in spring, is a loopy outdated idiot for withdrawing his help for Walker within the Rockies outfielder’s 10th and last yr on the poll, stopping him from changing into a Corridor of Famer by seven votes as an alternative of six, that may even be a reasonably correct have a look at the uncivil state of our society in 2020.

Now, can I ask you the way you voted for president?

Heaven forbid if you happen to give the unsuitable reply. Twitter wrath awaits.