Kiszla: Why Broncos Country should hope Tom Brady leaves New England and relocates to the AFC West

At 12-to-1 odds, the Denver Broncos are listed by Las Vegas bookies as a darkish horse within the race to land the providers of quarterback Tom Brady, quickly to be a free agent after 20 NFL seasons in New England.

My suggestion to Broncomaniacs: Go forward and wager the home, as long as you don’t thoughts dropping it.

Brady sporting orange and blue in 2020? That’s a sucker wager, homie. At age 42, Brady can be a middle-age loopy, stark-raving dad to maneuver Gisele and the youngsters to Colorado for 2 large causes.

No. 1: Broncos offensive sort out Garett Bolles would possibly ship Previous Tom into early retirement, if to not an early grave.

No. 2: At this level in his profession, I’m not sure Brady would take pleasure in serving because the backup QB to Denver starter Drew Lock.

The Broncos can be nuts to pay Brady 25 cents, a lot much less $25 million.

Sure, Denver gained Tremendous Bowl 50 with an growing older NFL legend named Peyton Manning beneath middle. However method again in 2014, when Manning threw 39 landing passes for Denver at age 38, he talked about how the sport unceremoniously informs a quarterback it’s time to hold up his soccer cleats.

“Brady said he was going to play until he (stunk),” Manning mentioned. “That’s a pretty good line. I kind of feel the same … Yeah, right until you (stink). I think that’s a pretty good rule.”

Play till you stink? If Brady had been true to his ideas, he would retire now. It’s extremely unlikely, nevertheless, he’ll stop earlier than the game humbles him.

As Brady defiantly declared Wednesday on an Instagram publish: “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

This previous season, when Brady threw a pick-six to shut the e-book on a 20-13 playoff loss and New England’s dynasty, it may be a stretch to say Good-looking Tom stunk. Nevertheless it actually smelled like the top was close to.

Followers in New England need to droop disbelief, however right here in Denver we’ve already seen this film. On the finish, when Manning couldn’t be PFM any longer, he hid behind his legendary mystique and hoped defenses didn’t discover his vulnerabilities.

Whereas Brady can rationalize his decline in manufacturing on the retirement of tight finish Rob Gronkowski or the failure of Invoice Belichick to inventory the New England offense with ample expertise, the quarterback sporting No. 12 for the Patriots is now not Tom Terrific, however a fading legend making an attempt to do a convincing imitation of the Corridor of Fame participant he was once.

It seems probably the most harmful factor in Brady’s possession at this level is the free-agency card, which he can play to coerce the Patriots to go purchase him some new teammates that may cowl for his inevitable decline. Ought to New England agree to appease his ego and gamble on his aggressive spirit by including weapons corresponding to 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders or Falcons tight finish Austin Hooper as free brokers, perhaps the Patriots cobble collectively a roster that enables Brady another postseason run.

However wouldn’t it’s a far juicier story if Brady left New England?

Right here’s hoping Brady beats a path straight to the AFC West.

He has the star enchantment to assist the Chargers lastly get observed, and perhaps even promote just a few tickets, in Los Angeles.

It might even be superior to see Brady signal with the Raiders and take his act to Las Vegas, becoming a member of Barry Manilow, Shania Twain and each different fading star on the Strip to chase another large rating on the expense of Child Boomers nostalgic for the nice outdated days.

However know what can be the best factor about Brady sporting powder blue for the Chargers or the silver and black of the Raiders?

We’d get an opportunity to see Lock beat the pants off Previous Tom twice a yr.