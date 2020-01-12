Kiszla: With trade of Nolan Arenado feeling inevitable, are Rockies also messing up beautiful thing with Trevor Story?

The one folks the Colorado Rockies take as a right greater than their gamers are all you followers.

What’s the definition of heaping insult on prime of damage to loyal prospects?

At a time when our lovable losers in LoDo are threatening to push future Corridor of Famer Nolan Arenado out the door, the Rockies are additionally quibbling over $750,000 with shortstop Trevor Story in arbitration.

As a substitute of heading to spring coaching with excessive hopes, your native baseball workforce shall be packing complications for the journey to Arizona.

“Losing is not fun,” Arenado instructed me means again in September. “Losing is not why I’m here.”

However right here we’re, girls and boys. The Rockies are nearer to buying and selling Arenado and alienating Story than making a critical run on the World Collection.

Earlier than the primary pitch of the common season is thrown in late March, if not significantly sooner, these two troublesome gadgets want the pressing consideration of basic supervisor Jeff Bridich.

No. 1: Commerce Nolan Arenado. Why? From the primary exercise of spring coaching till his remaining day within the Colorado clubhouse, the unsure way forward for Arenado would be the elephant within the room.

No. 2: Colorado ought to signal Story to a long-term deal that is sensible to each the participant and the workforce for multiple season, particularly if the Rockies lose 90 instances once more in 2020, which is completely attainable.

No person noticed 91 losses coming a yr in the past, least of all Arenado.

“That wasn’t the plan when I signed. That wasn’t the goal,” he stated on the conclusion of probably the most disappointing season in franchise historical past.

Compounding his frustration was the poorly constructed $260 million contract Arenado signed final February. The deal begged for rigidity between the workforce and its all-star third baseman, as a result of giving Arenado an opt-out clause after three seasons began the clock ticking on a divorce as quickly because the Rockies had been eradicated from critical playoff rivalry in 2019.

I simply hope Bridich offers Arenado to the Cubs or Cardinals slightly than an American League membership, so we are able to nonetheless see him work his magic at third base on a semi-regular foundation in Denver.

Is Story one other cautionary story doomed to finish badly for the Rockies? Throughout a Friday information dump in the midst of winter, phrase got here down Colorado and Story are headed to arbitration, as a result of the shortstop filed for an $11.5 million wage and the workforce provided $750,000 much less. Why nickel and dime a celebrity?

I do imagine franchise proprietor Dick Monfort needs to do the precise factor, however his baseball enterprise is incessantly as tone-deaf as a man caught in site visitors singing together with Lizzo on the radio. Though Monfort genuinely loves gamers like his personal children and regards the Rockies as a household enterprise, the underside line for uber-competitive gamers similar to Arenado and Story is outlined by championship rings and cash.

So Colorado can be suggested to make its greatest gross sales pitch to Story sooner slightly than later, locking him up with an iron-clad, long-term contract as a result of he needs to play for a perennial winner each bit as a lot as Arenado does. If the Rockies can’t win this yr, how lengthy earlier than Story will start dreaming of turning into a free agent in 2022?

Large trades and big contracts, which simply occur to be two of the first methods any basic supervisor within the main leagues is judged, haven’t precisely been strengths of Bridich’s.

However what’s the actual value to the Rockies if the workforce isn’t held accountable for its errors?

Whereas Broncos mastermind John Elway will get huge grief 24/7 for lacking on draft decisions from three years in the past, our native baseball workforce appears to get its don’t-worry, be-happy, trust-the-process and pass-the-sunscreen move renewed each Jan. 1.

Even when Bridich messes up offers with Arenado and Story, the Rockies can relaxation assured all they should do to promote 2.5 million tickets is throw open the gates to Coors Subject.

Hey, I can stay with a parade of bloated earned run averages from the bullpen. And the very fact Ian Desmond remains to be right here after signing for silly cash means again in 2016 isn’t his fault.

But it surely’s a disgrace the Rockies have constructed a thriving enterprise by profiting from the sunny disposition and forgiving nature of Colorado sports activities followers.