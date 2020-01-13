KitKat Gold with caramel will launch in the UK next month

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Printed: 11:04 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:12 EST, 13 January 2020

Chocolate lovers will quickly be capable of get their palms on a brand new variation of KitKat when it hits UK shops subsequent month.

Nestlé is launching KitKat Gold within the UK subsequent month, a white chocolate and caramel model of its well-known snack.

The four-finger chocolate deal with will hold its conventional wafer and base constituted of milk chocolate, nevertheless it’s topped with caramel a layer of white chocolate.

A restricted version model of KitKat Gold flew off the cabinets when it was launched in Australia in 2018, and UK followers will little doubt be dashing to attempt the candy snack.

Nonetheless, it’s prone to set them again 25p greater than a daily KitKat, which prices 60p.

Nestle are launching KitKat Gold within the UK subsequent month, a white chocolate and caramel model of their well-known snack

It launches on February three in Co-Op and Nisa shops after which is rolled out to retailers nationwide on March 31, simply in time for individuals to bask in chocolate over Easter.

Nestlé says the KitKat’s RRP is 85p, however shops could set completely different costs.

The bar is barely extra calorific than a daily KitKat, at 219 energy per four-finger bar, which is 10 greater than the 209 energy in common KitKats.

Alex Gonnella, Nestlé’s advertising and marketing director, confectionery for the UK and Eire, mentioned: ‘We have had a tremendous response to the brand new KitKat experiences that we have launched over the previous couple of years.

The £25 KitKat wafer biscuit is roofed in darkish chocolate, edible gold leaf, cocoa nibs and dried raspberries (pictured)

‘I’m sure that KitKat Gold goes to be simply as huge successful on these shores because it has been down below.’

It comes after Nestle launched a inexperienced tea matcha and ruby cocoa KitKats early final yr.

Additionally they launched a darkish chocolate KitKat, solely at John Lewis, that was coated with actual gold and set prospects again £25.