Kittle the key against Vikings D that’s best in the league at shutting down tight ends

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Bruce Kittle must step his recreation up this week.

His one and solely son is relying on it.

“I definitely am expecting something a little bit extra,” tight finish George Kittle mentioned whereas on the podium, within the auditorium on the 49ers coaching facility in Santa Clara, when requested in regards to the letters, often three or 4 pages lengthy, of recommendation, ideas, observations and encouragement that arrive from his father at staff headquarters a day or two earlier than every recreation. “The last game (with the division title on the line) against Seattle, it was a six-pager. The more the better. I expect a short story this time.”

In the meantime, Kittle and his teammates plan on writing a narrative of their very own. One with a really blissful ending. It’s a few hungry group, many of the members who will likely be making their playoff debut in opposition to the Minnesota Vikings Saturday at Levi Stadium.

From there, the yarn would have them internet hosting the NFC Championship recreation every week from Sunday, after which heading to Miami to characterize the convention within the Tremendous Bowl on Feb. 2.

However first issues first.

On Saturday, the 49ers have to determine a method to rating on a Minnesota defence that did a stunningly exceptional job in opposition to the highly effective Saints in New Orleans final week. Regardless of lacking their high two cornerbacks, the Vikings held a Drew Brees-led squad to 20 factors, or precisely half the quantity it had averaged by means of the ultimate 4 video games down the stretch.

Brees threw for simply 208 yards. Alvin Kamara rushed for under 21 yards. Michael Thomas has however seven catches for 70 yards, an off day from him.

Viking defensive coordinator George Edwards pushed numerous proper buttons. Can he do it once more, in opposition to an excellent higher offence?

Of their third yr underneath artistic head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have develop into one thing of a juggernaut.

They had been second (behind Baltimore) in whole factors with 479, and fourth (behind Dallas, Baltimore and Tampa) in yards per recreation, classes that, in 2018, they completed 21st and 16th, respectively.

The genius of Shanahan and good well being of Jimmy Garoppolo usually are not the one causes.

There’s additionally the emergence of operating again Raheem Mostert, a five-year veteran who’s on his with staff – and nonetheless listed third on the depth chart although he led the staff in dashing with 772 yards and scored eight touchdowns within the remaining six video games of the season.

There’s the explosive arrival of rookie second spherical decide Deebo Samuel, who was third on the 49ers with 802 yards and caught all 5 of his targets for 102, whereas dashing for 33 extra, in opposition to Seattle in Week 17.

There’s veteran Emmanuel Sanders, who in late October was obtained from Denver, together with a fifth spherical decide, for a 3rd and a fourth. He completed the season with 66 catches for 867 yards, 157 of which got here in a Week 14, 48-46 victory over the Saints.

“Other than winning us three or four games by himself, him and Jimmy, (he’s been) pretty helpful,” Kittle mentioned with a shrug. “The greatest thing about him is he didn’t have to learn anything. A guy like that, who has done it before, he was kind of in our offence with the Broncos. The connection between him and Jimmy, it was instant. We’re going to count on him going forward in these playoffs.”

And, after all, there’s Kittle himself, who surpassed the 1,000 mark for the second season in a row. Whereas final yr he led the league in most yards per recreation by a decent finish (86.1) whereas pulling in 88 balls for 1,377 yards, in 2019 he was once more the staff’s high receiver with had 85 grabs for 1053 yards. He did this whereas additionally enjoying two fewer video games due to damage.

Kittle believes he made strides of enchancment this season.

“You get better every game,” mentioned the 26-year previous former fifth spherical decide. “If you just attack it each and every single play, you get better. You figure things out. Whether it’s how to sit somewhere in a zone, man coverage, how to beat it with certain leverages, techniques like that. Game by game, my game, I think, has definitely gotten better. Every practice extra that I get, every game extra I get this post-season just helps me try to become a better player.”

Kittle will should be at his greatest on Saturday. Like his father, he’s going to need to step up his recreation.

That’s as a result of the Vikings defence is the NFL’s greatest at containing tight ends, permitting a league low 60.three passer score on targets to gamers at that place.

The 49ers are second greatest, permitting an 88.6 passer score.

“They have a lot of different coverages and stuff, they do a good job,” mentioned Kittle. “They concentrate on tight ends. No matter coach Shanahan has schemed up, I’m going to try this. It’s been working for me up to now this yr, so I’m going to maintain doing that.

“I feel we’re going to maintain attacking it like we’ve been, let the sport handle itself. There’s going to be ups and downs. When I’ve my identify referred to as, I’ve simply acquired to make a play.”

What’s for sure is that Kittle will discover a method to make an affect, whether or not it’s by throwing blocks or making massive catches. He’s additionally going to be the main target of TV cameras when he’s on the sidelines.

It’s uncertain anyone enjoys the sport greater than Kittle.

“I’m just going to play football and have fun doing it,” he mentioned. “I feel like if you change things up, it’s probably not for the best. Our team has been doing that. Nothing has really changed this whole week. Intensity has been up. I’m just going to go play football.”

To make sure, it’s the message Bruce will embody within the conventional letter to his son.

