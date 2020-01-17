KL Rahul Hopes To Keep Bowlers “Happy” With Wicketkeeping Skills

KL Rahul had a dream ‘debut’ as full-time keeper-batsman with a 52-ball-80 and three dismissals and is “enjoying every responsibility” thrown at him every day on the worldwide degree. Rahul’s batting at No 5 and his means to additionally open the innings and preserve wickets decently has opened an choice for skipper Virat Kohli in case the profligate Rishabh Pant fails to make his possibilities rely within the run-up to the World T20 in Australia. “I couldn’t have asked for a better start. Each day I’ve been thrown different roles and responsibilities and I’m enjoying it for now,” Rahul mentioned on the post-match presentation ceremony.

Requested about his new expertise of batting at essential No 5 place, Rahul mentioned: “Batting at No 5, I wanted to give myself a few balls, you know what the wicket is doing and Virat said that it’s coming on nicely. A few came off the middle, and I was confident I could score, and everything else faded away. Glad I got some partnerships going and played my role to the best of my abilities.”

About his position as a keeper, Rahul mentioned that he had received constructive suggestions from left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who’s a tough bowler to choose beneath lights.

“Kuldeep told me my ‘keeping was good too. I grew up ‘keeping but I didn’t do it a lot for my first-class team, but in the last few weeks, I did keep for Karnataka (in the National One Dayers and T20s), so I have been in decent wicket-keeping touch. So hopefully, I can keep my spinners and fast bowlers happy.”