KL Rahul In Unbelievable Form, Can Score 50-Ball 100 In Tests: Gambhir

Former opener Gautam Gambhir is mighty impressed with the way in which KL Rahul batted throughout India’s snug seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka within the second T20I and stated it amazes him why the right-handed batsman cannot play the identical approach in Exams. On Tuesday, Rahul top-scored with a 32-ball 45 as India chased down the meagre goal of 143 with utmost ease on the Holkar Stadium. “Rahul is in unbelievable form. It amazes me every time I see Rahul bat that why didn’t he play the same way in Test cricket,” Gambhir instructed the host broadcasters.

“It’s not about only white-ball cricket; it is about Test cricket too. He just got into a shell too much. With the kind of quality he posses, he is someone who can get you a 50-ball 100 in Test cricket as well. The kind of shots he has is superb,” he added.

Shikhar Dhawan, who’s making a return to the staff after an damage lay-off, additionally contributed with a “rusty” 30-ball 32. Each Dhawan and Rahul are nearly enjoying for the second opener’s slot for the World T20, with Rohit Sharma set to be one.

And Gambhir feels going by the present kind, Rahul must be opening the batting alongside Rohit in Australia.

“You can’t compare IPL to international cricket. When you’re playing for Delhi Capitals, you know there’s no one waiting for the opportunity, but when you’re playing for the country and you know there’s someone who’s actually can replace you, there’ll always be pressure. And today it was shown who’s in better form,” Gambhir stated.

The cricketer-turned-politician, nonetheless, exuded confidence that Dhawan will bounce again strongly within the subsequent recreation.

“Shikhar Dhawan looked rusty but it’s a good thing that he got some runs under his belt. It will help him when he walks out to bat in the next game. Had he got out early, the pressure would have been more,” he stated.

India will play Sri Lanka within the closing T20I in Pune on Friday earlier than taking over Australia in a three-match ODI collection starting January 14 in Mumbai.